Sanjay Manjrekar disagreed with Sunil Gavaskar's view on selectors and Virat Kohli's re-appointment as skipper. Countering the 70-years-old batting great Manjrekar said, the Indian team showed quite impressive performance in the World Cup as they managed to win 7 matches and lost just in 2 matches.

Former Indian cricketer and commentator Sanjay Manjarekar disagreed with Gavaskar’s opinion about re-appointment of Virat Kohli as the Indian skipper on Tuesday. Gavaskar questioned about the re-appointment of Virat Kohli as a captain without any formal meeting. He also seemed dissatisfied the way MSK Prasad-led selection committee chose the Indian squad for the upcoming West Indies tour. The former Indian captain lashed out at BCCI saying how Virat Kohli can automatically continue his position as skipper without a review meeting when his tenure ended after the showpiece tournament.

The 70-year-old batting great also added, these things showed the lack of stature of the selection committee and called them lame ducks as well.

However, countering Gavaskar’s comment Manjrekar said, he respectfully disagrees with Sunil Gavaskar’s opinion and his views on the selection committee and Kohli being reappointed as Indian skipper.

Yesterday, Gavaskar said, if players like Kedar Jadav, Dinesh Karthik has been dropped due to their below expectations performance in the World Cup, then why Virat Kohli will continue as a captain despite having much below par expectations performance as the team didn’t even qualify for the finals.

Respectfully disagree with Gavaskar Sir with his views on Indian selectors & Virat being retained as capt. No, Ind did not put in a ‘much below par WC performance’, they won 7 lost two. Last one very narrowly. And integrity a far more important quality as selector than stature. — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) July 29, 2019

Manjrekar showed his disagreement on this statement as well, as he said, he doesn’t think India had a much below par World Cup performance in the World Cup. He added Virat Kohli-led squad won 7 matches while lost in just 2 matches.

Speaking about the stature of the selectors, Manjrekar said, it’s more important to have integrity as selector than stature.

Meanwhile, MSK Prasad-led selection committee selected Virat Kohli as the skipper of the Indian team for the upcoming Windies tour. The Indian team will be playing three T20s, three ODIs and two Test matches on the Carribean islands.

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App