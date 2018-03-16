Commentator Sanjay Manjrekar has been trolled on Twitter for comparing Colombo's neatness with Mumbai. He had posted on the micro-blogging site Twitter, "Give Mumbai a nice scrub and you will get Colombo" along with a picture which did not go down well with the Mumbaikars who slammed him for his remarks. Manjrekar is quite expressive on Twitter and keeps getting trolled time and again.

Commentator Sanjay Manjrekar is enjoying his time in Srilanka’s Colombo during the ongoing Nidhas Trophy and keeps posting pictures from the beautiful country. However, one of his recent pictures’ captions has not gone down well with Mumbaikars because of the comparison he has drawn between Mumbai and Colombo. “Give Mumbai a nice scrub and you will get Colombo,” he posted on micro-blogging platform Twitter. His tweet was criticised by Twitterati who feel Manjrekar should do something about his own country instead of talking about the beauty of foreign shores.

Manjrekar is quite expressive on Twitter and keeps stirring controversies. Earlier this week, he was trolled for criticising the tagline of the T20 Mumbai League. “‘Aamhi Mumbaikar, Aamhi Cricketkar’ has to the worst tagline ever. What were they thinking! Mumbai T20 league,” Manjrekar had posted on Twitter. Needless to say, the tweet had not been appreciated by Mumbai people who in turn trolled him the micro-blogging platform.

Check out some of the reactions on Manjrekar’s latest tweet:

“Only tweets, no work to improve ur homeland.. height of mediocracy n hypocrisy…wen did u clean Mumbai beaches last”

Only tweets, no work to improve ur homeland.. height of mediocracy n hypocrisy…wen did u clean Mumbai beaches last — Amit Sharma (@AmitSha40565968) March 15, 2018

“So true. Some people talk big but do nil. If one cannot contribute they shouldn’t talk about it! This is not creating awareness, this is just hollow talking”

So true. Some people talk big but do nil. If one cannot contribute they shouldn’t talk about it! This is not creating awareness, this is just hollow talkingn — CricStar23 (@CricStar23) March 15, 2018

“Why should tax paying citizens clean it? That’s the job of BMC..it’s time civic authorities are made responsible and accountable. We as citizens / residents should ensure that it stays clean.”

Why should tax paying citizens clean it? That's the job of BMC..it's time civic authorities are made responsible and accountable. We as citizens / residents should ensure that it stays clean. — Harish Bhatia (@harishbhatia) March 15, 2018

“Sri Lanka is very small country. Yes with you it’s clean. We all are with #SwachBharat, will take us time to get cleaner, mission is ON, but we must also consider all aspects when we compare to Colombo….”

Sri Lanka is very small country. Yes with you it's clean. We all are with #SwachBharat, will take us time to get cleaner, mission is ON, but we must also consider all aspects when we compare to Colombo…. — Vir Goradia (@virgoradia) March 15, 2018

“People should try to keep clean their places. It doesn’t a matter where you live in Colombo or Mumbai.”

People should try to keep clean their places. It doesn't a matter where you live in Colombo or Mumbai. — Crishantha Imesh (@ImCrishImesh) March 15, 2018

