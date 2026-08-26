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Home > Sports News > Sanjay Manjrekar Says ‘You Train Them To Repeat Such Behaviour’, Slams BCCI And ICC For Letting Off Vaibhav Sooryavanshi And Yashasvi Jaiswal For Bad Conduct

Sanjay Manjrekar Says ‘You Train Them To Repeat Such Behaviour’, Slams BCCI And ICC For Letting Off Vaibhav Sooryavanshi And Yashasvi Jaiswal For Bad Conduct

Former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar has urged the BCCI and ICC to take some stringent action against young players like Yashasvi Jaiswal and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi for their brash behaviour on the field.

Sanjay Manjrekar Says 'You Train Them To Repeat Such Behaviour', Slams BCCI And ICC For Letting Off Vaibhav Sooryavanshi And Yashasvi Jaiswal For Bad Conduct. (Image Credits: X)
Sanjay Manjrekar Says 'You Train Them To Repeat Such Behaviour', Slams BCCI And ICC For Letting Off Vaibhav Sooryavanshi And Yashasvi Jaiswal For Bad Conduct. (Image Credits: X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Wed 2026-08-26 11:02 IST

Former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar has urged the BCCI and ICC to take some stringent action against young players like Yashasvi Jaiswal and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi for their brash behaviour on the field. Taking to X, Manjrekar, who has now become a commentator, opined that the cricketing bodies are indirectly encouraging them to repeat such behaviour in the future too.

Did Yashasvi Jaiswal and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi deserve stringent punishments?

Sooryavanshi, who played during the India A tri-series earlier this year, involving Sri Lanka A and Afghanistan A, was involved in a heated altercation with Vishen Halambage. The confrontation escalated to a physical contact as Sooryavanshi appeared to shove the Sri Lanka A player aside. While there were questions around whether Sooryavanshi will face any disciplinary action, the 15-year-old didn’t. BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia, at the time, also dismissed any reports of an internal crackdown on the left-handed batter.

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The incident has acquired significance due to Yashasvi Jaiswal’s recent ‘headbutt’ row with Sri Lankan pacer Asitha Fernando during the ongoing second Test in Colombo. The incident occurred in the 17th over of the innings as the hosts got the left-hander’s wicket against the run of play as Fernando got Jaiswal to nick one off to the stumps. The southpaw looked in ominous touch as he had smashed nine boundaries en route to his 45 but failed to get a big score. With Jaiswal having a verbal clash against Niroshan Dickwella in the previous Test before his dismissal, the Sri Lankans gave the opening batter a heated send-off that prompted the 24-year-old to return and engage in a verbal altercation. Due to Jaiswal initiating physical contact, there was a possibility of suspension but both have been fined 25 per cent of their match fee along with handing out two demerit points.



In response, Manjrekar wrote:

Dear @icc @bcci … Vaibhav for Ind A recently & now Jaiswal… if you keep letting them get away with such behaviour, you train them to repeat such behaviour. It’s not good for the sport & crucially their own future too.”

IND vs SL: How has Yashasvi Jaiswal performed in the Test series?

Meanwhile, Jaiswal has done well in the series against Sri Lanka, getting the tourists off to good starts but has failed to notch up a big score.

But India are in pole position to win the second Test, having already held a 1-0 series lead after a 165-run win in the opening Test.

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Sanjay Manjrekar Says ‘You Train Them To Repeat Such Behaviour’, Slams BCCI And ICC For Letting Off Vaibhav Sooryavanshi And Yashasvi Jaiswal For Bad Conduct
Tags: IND Vs SLSanjay ManjrekarSri Lanka National Cricket Teamteam indiaVaibhav Sooryavanshiyashasvi jaiswal

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Sanjay Manjrekar Says ‘You Train Them To Repeat Such Behaviour’, Slams BCCI And ICC For Letting Off Vaibhav Sooryavanshi And Yashasvi Jaiswal For Bad Conduct
Sanjay Manjrekar Says ‘You Train Them To Repeat Such Behaviour’, Slams BCCI And ICC For Letting Off Vaibhav Sooryavanshi And Yashasvi Jaiswal For Bad Conduct
Sanjay Manjrekar Says ‘You Train Them To Repeat Such Behaviour’, Slams BCCI And ICC For Letting Off Vaibhav Sooryavanshi And Yashasvi Jaiswal For Bad Conduct
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