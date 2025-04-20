Sanjiv Goenka Erupts in Joy as LSG's Last-Ball 2-Run Win Leaves RR Devastated | Watch

The hero of the night was Avesh Khan, who delivered under immense pressure in the final overs. While Mitchell Starc had pulled off a similar feat for Delhi earlier in the week, it was Avesh’s turn to shine on Saturday.

In a game that kept fans on the edge of their seats until the last delivery, Lucknow Super Giants edged past Rajasthan Royals by two runs in a dramatic finish in Jaipur. LSG’s owner Sanjiv Goenka, often seen tense during matches, couldn’t contain his excitement this time, celebrating passionately after the final ball sealed the win.

Avesh Khan’s Ice-Cold Finish Turns the Tide

The hero of the night was Avesh Khan, who delivered under immense pressure in the final overs. While Mitchell Starc had pulled off a similar feat for Delhi earlier in the week, it was Avesh’s turn to shine on Saturday.

Goenka leapt out of his seat as Avesh bowled a clinical last over, helping Lucknow claim a crucial victory in a match that swung like a pendulum.

With Rajasthan sitting comfortably at 156/2 after 17 overs, needing only 25 runs from the last three with eight wickets in hand, the game looked all but sealed in the Royals’ favor.

But cricket loves drama.

Avesh came in and turned the tide in the 18th over, conceding only five runs and removing Riyan Parag and Yashasvi Jaiswal in the process.

Needing nine runs from the final over, Rajasthan still had hope.

However, Avesh held his nerve and dismissed Shimron Hetmyer for 12, giving away just six runs to finish with figures of 3/37.

A Game of Missed Chances and Broken Momentum

The loss was crushing for Rajasthan. From a position of dominance, they stumbled to their fourth consecutive defeat—sixth in eight matches—and watched another winnable game slip through their fingers.

Jaiswal, continuing his stellar run, scored a fluent 74 off 52 balls. His innings was packed with five fours and four towering sixes, setting up the platform for what looked like an easy chase.

Adding flair to the Royals’ innings was 14-year-old debutant Vaibhav Suryavanshi. The youngest player in IPL history made an instant impression, smashing 34 off just 20 balls.

Together, Jaiswal and Suryavanshi stitched a powerful 85-run partnership by the ninth over, giving RR the momentum early in the chase.

But that spark wasn’t enough to carry them over the line.

What’s Next for the Two Sides

Lucknow Super Giants will look to build on this thrilling win when they host Delhi Capitals on April 22.

Rajasthan Royals, now desperate to break their losing streak, travel to face Royal Challengers Bengaluru in a must-win clash on April 24.

As for Goenka, his exuberant reaction summed up the emotions of every LSG fan—relief, joy, and perhaps, just a touch of disbelief.

