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Home > Sports News > ‘Sanju Is Doing Enough At The Moment To Keep Vaibhav Out……’: Former India Spinner On Sooryavanshi-Samson Battle

‘Sanju Is Doing Enough At The Moment To Keep Vaibhav Out……’: Former India Spinner On Sooryavanshi-Samson Battle

R Ashwin on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi: Former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has explained why Sanju Samson continues to hold his place ahead of the teenage opener in India’s T20I setup. Ashwin also labelled Abhishek Sharma untouchable, praising his match-winning ability as debate grows over Sooryavanshi’s chances of getting an opportunity.

‘Sanju Is Doing Enough At The Moment To Keep Vaibhav Out……’: Former India Spinner On Sooryavanshi-Samson Battle

Published By: PRIYANSHU PRIYADARSHI
Published: Mon 2026-10-12 18:16 IST

R Ashwin on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi: Former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has shared his assessment of the competition for India’s T20I opening slots, explaining why Sanju Samson continues to feature ahead of teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. Ashwin also backed Abhishek Sharma, describing the left-hander as a match-winner who remains central to India’s plans.

Sooryavanshi has missed out on selection for the first three T20Is against West Indies, with Samson and Abhishek continuing to open for India. The teenager’s wait for an international opportunity has prompted discussion about how the team should manage its young talent amid competition for places.

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R Ashwin Explains Why Sanju Samson Is Ahead Of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

Ashwin believes Samson’s recent performances have given the experienced wicketkeeper-batter enough reason to retain his place, even as he acknowledged that Sooryavanshi deserves a chance.

“I just feel Sanju is doing enough at the moment to keep Vaibhav out of the team. Unfortunately, Vaibhav should be given an opportunity. But what can we do? Such things happen in life,” Ashwin said in a video on his YouTube channel.

The former spinner also pointed to the Indian team management’s faith in Abhishek, whose explosive batting has made him a key figure at the top of the order.

“This battle between the two is going on because the Indian team management and everyone knows that Abhishek Sharma cannot be touched. Abhishek Sharma is an exceptional player. If his bat gets going, he always wins matches for India,” he added.

R Ashwin Praises Abhishek Sharma’s Recent Progress

Abhishek strengthened his position with an impressive 69 off just 30 deliveries in India’s 14-run victory over West Indies in the third T20I in Indore. Ashwin said the opener’s ability to score on challenging surfaces has been particularly encouraging.

“He is a fabulous player. He will keep learning little by little. And what I am seeing as a big positive is that he has been scoring runs on difficult wickets over the last two or three months. This tells me that his graph is moving upwards. He is not stagnating, nor is he going down,” Ashwin said.

He also praised Abhishek’s natural style, timing and composure at the crease, saying he enjoys watching the left-hander bat.

What Could Be India’s Plan For Vaibhav Sooryavanshi?

India could consider alternative batting combinations to accommodate Sooryavanshi without immediately dropping Samson. One possibility would be to promote the teenager alongside Abhishek and use Samson in the No. 3 position.

Such a change could give India another attacking option at the top while retaining Samson’s experience in the middle order. However, the final decision will depend on the team management’s assessment of combinations, form and the roles required from each batter.

For now, Sooryavanshi’s wait continues, while Samson and Abhishek remain the preferred opening pair.

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‘Sanju Is Doing Enough At The Moment To Keep Vaibhav Out……’: Former India Spinner On Sooryavanshi-Samson Battle
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‘Sanju Is Doing Enough At The Moment To Keep Vaibhav Out……’: Former India Spinner On Sooryavanshi-Samson Battle

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‘Sanju Is Doing Enough At The Moment To Keep Vaibhav Out……’: Former India Spinner On Sooryavanshi-Samson Battle
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‘Sanju Is Doing Enough At The Moment To Keep Vaibhav Out……’: Former India Spinner On Sooryavanshi-Samson Battle
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