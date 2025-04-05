Home
Sanju Samson Becomes Most Successful RR Captain After Thrashing Punjab Kings, Surpasses Shane Warne

A stellar all-round performance saw RR post 205 the highest ever in Mullanpur before dismantling PBKS with the ball.

Sanju Samson Becomes Most Successful RR Captain After Thrashing Punjab Kings, Surpasses Shane Warne

Sanju Samson


In a landmark moment for Rajasthan Royals (RR), skipper Sanju Samson etched his name in the history books by becoming the most successful captain in the franchise’s IPL history, surpassing the legendary Shane Warne. The Royals achieved this milestone in style with a comprehensive 50-run victory over Punjab Kings in Mullanpur in the ongoing IPL 2025 season.

Batting first, Rajasthan Royals posted a formidable total of 205/5, becoming the first team to score over 200 runs at the Mullanpur venue. The foundation was laid by a fiery opening partnership between Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sanju Samson, who scored 67 (45) and 38 (26) respectively. After their departure, Riyan Parag continued the momentum with an unbeaten 43 off just 25 balls, while Dhruv Jurel provided the finishing touch with 13* off 5.

Punjab Kings’ bowlers had a tough outing, with only Lockie Ferguson making an impact by picking up two wickets. The rest of the bowling attack failed to contain RR’s aggressive batting line-up.

Chasing 206, Punjab Kings were under pressure from the outset as Jofra Archer dismissed both Priyansh Arya and skipper Shreyas Iyer in the opening over. Although Nehal Wadhera (62 off 41) and Glenn Maxwell put together a fighting partnership of 88 runs, the chase lost momentum once Maxwell fell. Archer starred with the ball, finishing with three wickets and also completing 50 IPL wickets for Rajasthan Royals.

Sandeep Sharma supported well with a two-wicket haul, surpassing Harshal Patel to become the fourth-leading wicket-taker among pacers in IPL history.

With this victory, Sanju Samson now stands tall as the most successful RR captain, a proof to his leadership and consistency over the years. Rajasthan Royals’ commanding all-round performance also signals their strong intent in IPL 2025.

