Friday, April 18, 2025
Live Tv
Sanju Samson Injury Update: Rajasthan Royals Skipper’s IPL 2025 Future In Doubt, Report Reveals

Rajasthan Royals could be staring at a massive blow as their captain and key batter, Sanju Samson, might miss the remainder of the IPL 2025 season.

Rajasthan Royals could be staring at a massive blow as their captain and key batter, Sanju Samson, might miss the remainder of the IPL 2025 season. The 30-year-old, who hails from Kerala, recently underwent scans following an injury, and his participation for the rest of the tournament hinges on the medical reports.

Fitness Concerns Loom Over Rajasthan Royals

“Sanju Samson underwent scans, and his availability will depend on the reports,” Sportstar reported.

The uncertainty around his fitness comes at a critical stage of the season. Samson, who was retained for a hefty Rs 18 crore before the IPL 2025 mega auction, began the season as a specialist batter.

However, during the clash against Delhi Capitals, he was forced to retire hurt in the sixth over of the run chase. Notably, he didn’t return to bat in the super over either, and Rajasthan eventually lost the match.

This injury has raised concerns within the RR camp, with fans and analysts now watching closely to see if he takes the field in their upcoming game.

Captaincy Shift Likely If Samson Sits Out

If Samson is ruled out, it could heavily impact the Royals’ campaign. His leadership and middle-order batting have been vital to their performances.

Rajasthan will face Delhi Capitals once again in their next fixture on Saturday, April 19, at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. All eyes will be on the team sheet to see whether Samson makes the cut.

Should he miss the game, Riyan Parag is expected to lead the side. Parag already captained the Royals in their opening three matches this season while Samson played only as an impact player.

Strong Start, But Injury Halts Momentum

Despite the injury cloud, Samson has featured in all seven matches this season. He has accumulated 224 runs, including one half-century, and made a notable impact early on.

In the season opener against Sunrisers Hyderabad, he smashed 66 off 37 balls in a high-octane 287-run chase. The following game, however, saw him dismissed for 13 runs by Vaibhav Arora of the Kolkata Knight Riders.

His form remained steady in the next few games. He chipped in with 20 runs against CSK, 38 against Punjab Kings, and a handy 41 versus Gujarat Titans. His scores dipped slightly with 15 against RCB, but he returned with an unbeaten 31 in the last game against Delhi Capitals before the injury.

As the Royals prepare for their crucial encounter, the franchise and its fans will be hoping for positive news on their skipper’s fitness.

