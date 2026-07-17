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Home > Sports News > Sanju Samson Reveals Why He Left Rajasthan Royals for Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni Played Key Role

Sanju Samson Reveals Why He Left Rajasthan Royals for Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni Played Key Role

Sanju Samson has revealed why he left Rajasthan Royals and joined Chennai Super Kings ahead of IPL 2026. The India wicketkeeper-batter credited MS Dhoni, Ruturaj Gaikwad, and CSK’s culture for influencing his decision after spending more than a decade with RR.

Sanju Samson was traded from the Rajasthan Royals to the Chennai Super Kings ahead of IPL 2026. Image Credit: ANI
Sanju Samson was traded from the Rajasthan Royals to the Chennai Super Kings ahead of IPL 2026. Image Credit: ANI

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Fri 2026-07-17 12:19 IST

Sanju Samson’s trade move to Chennai Super Kings and the decision to move the Rajasthan Royals shocked many. The Indian wicketkeeper batter was unarguably the face of the franchise for many years and was almost synonymous with the Royals. However, even a great partnership like that came to an end with Samson moving to CSK. Now, almost a year later, having played the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 with the five-time champions, the right-handed batter revealed the reasoning behind the move. 

Sanju Samson reveals reasons behind leaving Rajasthan Royals

India wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson talked about the emotional decision that led to his leaving Rajasthan Royals after more than ten years with the franchise and how hard it was for him. Yet, the prospect of joining Chennai Super Kings and reuniting with MS Dhoni and Ruturaj Gaikwad was sufficient proof for him, as it was the right move.

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While appearing on JioStar’s ‘Superstars’, Samson said, “Moving on from RR was a very big decision for me. I believe that after playing for a team for some time, you start to feel like this is your team and nobody can remove you. But I always had the awareness that there is a limited time for everyone at one place. You do your part, and you move out and after the end of IPL 2025, a point came when I felt that I should move on. I told myself that the boys are ready, and RR is ready to play without Sanju Samson. That is when I thought of leaving.”

How did MS Dhoni influence Samson’s decision to join Chennai Super Kings

Samson further talked about how the presence of MS Dhoni helped him choose Chennai Super Kings when he made the decision to leave the Royals. Before the trade between RR and CSK had been finalised, there were reported interests for Samson from many teams. He said, “There were two or three options at that time. But honestly, CSK, Mahi bhai’s influence, the franchise itself, and my friends there, especially Ruturaj, meant I had great connections.”

Furthermore, the T20 World Cup 2026 Player of the Tournament expressed his views on the trickiness of trade deals. “If I go there, it will be very good for me. I had wished for that, but a trade is a tricky thing. I want to go there, but do they want me? And the original team needs to get what they want in return. Everyone has to agree. It was a major turning point. Luckily, I ended up in CSK. It was a great feeling,” he said.

Also Read: Rohit Sharma Retirement Confirmed? Former India Captain’s Parents Arrive in England Ahead of IND vs ENG 3rd ODI at Lord’s

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Sanju Samson Reveals Why He Left Rajasthan Royals for Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni Played Key Role
Tags: chennai super kingsIPL 2026ms dhonirajasthan royalsRuturaj Gaikwadsanju samsonSanju Samson cskSanju Samson trade

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Sanju Samson Reveals Why He Left Rajasthan Royals for Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni Played Key Role
Sanju Samson Reveals Why He Left Rajasthan Royals for Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni Played Key Role
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