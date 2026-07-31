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Home > Sports News > Sanju Samson, Rishabh Pant OUT; Bhuvneshwar Kumar In: Legendary Off-Spinner Predicts India’s Squad For ODI World Cup 2027

Sanju Samson, Rishabh Pant OUT; Bhuvneshwar Kumar In: Legendary Off-Spinner Predicts India’s Squad For ODI World Cup 2027

Ravichandran Ashwin predicts India's squad for the 2027 ODI World Cup, leaving out Rishabh Pant and Sanju Samson while backing Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Sanju Samson, Rishabh Pant OUT; Bhuvneshwar Kumar In: Legendary Spinner Predicts India's Squad For ODI World Cup 2027. Photo X
Sanju Samson, Rishabh Pant OUT; Bhuvneshwar Kumar In: Legendary Spinner Predicts India's Squad For ODI World Cup 2027. Photo X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: Fri 2026-07-31 01:04 IST

Ex India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has shared his early predictions for India’s squad for the 2027 ICC Men’s ODI World Cup, making several bold selections while leaving out some of the country’s biggest names.

Among the notable omissions from Ashwin’s projected squad are wicketkeeper-batters Rishabh Pant and Sanju Samson, along with experienced fast bowler Mohammed Shami and all-rounder Washington Sundar. The former India spinner also believes youngsters Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Shivam Dube, Gurnoor Brar, Prince Yadav and leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi are unlikely to feature in India’s final squad for the marquee tournament.

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Speaking in a video shared by Cricinfo, Ashwin named a strong core of players he believes should travel to South Africa for the 50-over showpiece. His preferred squad includes captain Shubman Gill, veterans Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer, wicketkeeper KL Rahul, pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, all-rounders Hardik Pandya and Axar Patel, along with Mohammed Siraj, Harshit Rana and left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav.

For the reserve wicketkeeper’s role, Ashwin backed Ishan Kishan instead of Pant or Samson, making it one of the most eye-catching aspects of his selection.

He also placed Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Arshdeep Singh and Prasidh Krishna in the “maybe” category, suggesting they remain in contention but are not guaranteed places in his ideal squad.

Perhaps Ashwin’s most surprising selection was veteran fast bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who has not played an ODI for India since January 2022. Despite his long absence from the format, Ashwin believes the experienced seamer could play a crucial role in South African conditions.

“Bhuvneshwar Kumar is a yes. I would communicate to him, get him to play all the tournaments – first-class cricket, the Vijay Hazare Trophy, everything. And get him primed going to South Africa. I think we would need him there,” Ashwin said.

Bhuvneshwar made his ODI debut against Pakistan in January 2013 and has represented India in 121 One-Day Internationals, claiming 141 wickets. Although he has not featured in the format for more than four years, he has remained active in domestic cricket and the Indian Premier League.

The 36-year-old enjoyed an impressive IPL 2026 campaign with Royal Challengers Bengaluru, finishing with 28 wickets in 16 matches. He ended the season as the tournament’s second-highest wicket-taker and played a significant role in helping RCB retain the IPL title.

With the ODI World Cup less than a year away, Ashwin’s predicted squad has already sparked debate, particularly over the exclusion of established stars and the potential return of one of India’s most experienced fast bowlers.

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Sanju Samson, Rishabh Pant OUT; Bhuvneshwar Kumar In: Legendary Off-Spinner Predicts India’s Squad For ODI World Cup 2027
Tags: ashwin predicts india squadindia odi world cup 2027 squadRavichandran Ashwinrishabh pantsanju samson

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Sanju Samson, Rishabh Pant OUT; Bhuvneshwar Kumar In: Legendary Off-Spinner Predicts India’s Squad For ODI World Cup 2027

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Sanju Samson, Rishabh Pant OUT; Bhuvneshwar Kumar In: Legendary Off-Spinner Predicts India’s Squad For ODI World Cup 2027
Sanju Samson, Rishabh Pant OUT; Bhuvneshwar Kumar In: Legendary Off-Spinner Predicts India’s Squad For ODI World Cup 2027
Sanju Samson, Rishabh Pant OUT; Bhuvneshwar Kumar In: Legendary Off-Spinner Predicts India’s Squad For ODI World Cup 2027
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