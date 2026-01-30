LIVE TV
WATCH: Sanju Samson Gets Teased by Suryakumar Yadav at Thiruvananthapuram Airport—'Make Way… Don't Disturb, Chetta' Before IND vs NZ 5th T20I; Video Goes Viral on Social Media

WATCH: Sanju Samson Gets Teased by Suryakumar Yadav at Thiruvananthapuram Airport—'Make Way… Don't Disturb, Chetta' Before IND vs NZ 5th T20I; Video Goes Viral on Social Media

Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav playfully teased Sanju Samson at Thiruvananthapuram Airport before the 5th T20I against New Zealand, saying, ‘Make way…don’t disturb, chetta’. The viral clip delighted fans because it showed the team members enjoying themselves together outside of their professional duties.

(Image Credit: X)
(Image Credit: X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: January 30, 2026 09:45:38 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

WATCH: Sanju Samson Gets Teased by Suryakumar Yadav at Thiruvananthapuram Airport—’Make Way… Don’t Disturb, Chetta’ Before IND vs NZ 5th T20I; Video Goes Viral on Social Media

On January 29, 2026, the light hearted side of Indian cricket took the centre stage after the team landed in Thiruvananthapuram ahead of the 5th T20I against New Zealand. In one video that has gone viral at the airport, captain Suryakumar Yadav was also shown teasing his colleague Sanju Samson as he moved through an elated group of supporters.

WATCH: Sanju Samson Gets Teased by Suryakumar Yadav at Thiruvananthapuram Airport—’Make Way… Don’t Disturb, Chetta’

Cameras rolling and fans clapping, Suryakumar called after him, jokingly, ‘Please give way, do not disturb, chetta’, the Malayalam word for big brother as Samson followed him smiling. The video, which was popular on the social media, made everyone laugh and reflected the team spirit within the Indian team.



The humorous interaction occurred during continuous discussions on the cricketing front regarding the form of Samson and his contribution to the team. It has been a rough day in the ongoing T20I series since Samson has scored just 40 runs in four matches and this has elicited some concern over his future before the upcoming T20 world cup. The jovial airport scene despite the pressure and the examination of the players performance revealed the other aspect of the players off field, as Samson is openly enjoying his captain’s antics. Both fans and commentators responded positively to the clip, as the casual and humorous mood of events prior to a key game was valued. 

IND vs NZ 5th T20I

Thiruvananthapuram is particularly significant to Samson, a native son who was the favorite of the locals and the people welcomed him warmly to the game. Such a playful move by Suryakumar did not only entertain fans but also brought some light into the atmosphere ahead of the series finale to the team. In the viral video becoming popular, the sharing of social media users applauded the relationship between teammates and emphasized how such moments turn cricket into so much more than a game, but also about spirit, smiles, and shared experiences. 

Also Read: Why Did Virat Kohli Deactivate Instagram? Is His Account Suspended Or Temporarily Disabled; Here’s What We Know

First published on: Jan 30, 2026 9:45 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: home-hero-pos-10sanju samsonSanju Samson airport videoSanju Samson newssanju samson viral video suryakumar yadavsuryakumar yadavsuryakumar yadav news

WATCH: Sanju Samson Gets Teased by Suryakumar Yadav at Thiruvananthapuram Airport—’Make Way… Don’t Disturb, Chetta’ Before IND vs NZ 5th T20I; Video Goes Viral on Social Media

