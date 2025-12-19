LIVE TV
Sanju Samson Turns Spotlight Moment Into Statement Performance With Explosive Knock In India vs South Africa 5th T20

December 19, 2025

India made a significant alteration to their 5th T20I lineup against South Africa in Ahmedabad by inserting Sanju Samson into the playing XI as a replacement for the injured Shubman Gill, thus granting the wicketkeeper batter a rare chance at the top of the order. Samson, who is synonymous with the explosive batting in domestic leagues and previously in the international arena, found himself facing the South African bowlers who were eager to make early strikes. The move to roll out Samson was tactical considering India’s need for a powerful start and the practical testing of bench strength ahead of future tournaments especially with World Cup plans approaching.

Sanju Samson in India vs South Africa 5th T20

Samson came out as a batter with aggressive intent. In the first overs of the match, he was very confident and he hit the bowlers with his aggressive shot making scoring 37 runs off only 22 balls at a striking rate over 200 a clear signal of his intent to take advantage of the field restrictions and set a strong platform for India’s chase. His fast scoring was marked by smart boundaries and planned aggression against both pace and spin, hence helping India maintain a climbing momentum. This early proactive approach in the innings was so important, especially since India aimed to get a good total against a talented South African bowling attack. He also completes 1000 runs in T20Is.

India vs South Africa 5th T20

Samson’s shoot out during the powerplay phase and his eventual dismissal while trying to accelerate were all factors that influenced his performance, but in the end, it was still an excellent show of his skill to give India aggressive starts and get the momentum going in their favor. The selectors’ decision made for the absence of Gill put extra emphasis on his contribution; however, his form this year has been inconsistent, but he still managed to bring that kind of aggressive energy that Indian batting was missing at the top. All in all, Samson’s swift contribution underscored his importance in the T20 format and also demonstrated the reason why the selectors view him as a major batting choice, particularly in pressure-cooker scenarios where early runs can make or break the match.

Also Read: After Injured Shubman Gill Is Ruled Out, Sanju Samson Gets ‘Crucial Chance’ In Ahmedabad T20I vs South Africa

QUICK LINKS