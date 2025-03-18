Sanju Samson’s IPL 2025 Comeback: RR Skipper Joins Squad After Finger Surgery

Samson’s participation as a wicketkeeper is yet to be confirmed for RR’s first match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on March 23 at Uppal Stadium, Hyderabad.

Rajasthan Royals (RR) captain Sanju Samson has rejoined the franchise after undergoing finger surgery last month. The wicketkeeper-batter, who was undergoing rehabilitation at Bengaluru’s Centre of Excellence, joined the RR squad on Monday ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. However, it remains uncertain whether Samson will don the gloves in the opening match.

Will Sanju Samson Keep Wickets in IPL 2025?

Samson’s participation as a wicketkeeper is yet to be confirmed for RR’s first match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on March 23 at Uppal Stadium, Hyderabad. If he is not fit enough to keep wickets, Dhruv Jurel could take over the role as a specialist wicketkeeper.

During the fifth T20I against England in February, Jurel had kept wickets for India after Samson injured his finger while facing a Jofra Archer delivery.

In another boost for Rajasthan Royals, Riyan Parag has recovered from a shoulder injury and is expected to feature in the playing XI. Parag had missed the T20I series against South Africa and England but made a strong comeback in the Ranji Trophy, scoring a half-century and bowling 26 overs against Saurashtra for Assam.

Parag was RR’s highest run-scorer last season, amassing 573 runs at an average of 52.09 with a strike rate of 149.21.

Rajasthan Royals’ Upcoming IPL 2025 Fixtures

After their season opener against SRH on March 23, RR will play two consecutive home matches at Guwahati, their second home base in IPL 2025:

March 26 – vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)

March 30 – vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK)

As IPL 2025 kicks off, Sanju Samson’s fitness will be a key factor for Rajasthan Royals. While his batting prowess remains unquestionable, RR fans will be eagerly waiting to see whether he resumes his wicketkeeping duties. Meanwhile, Riyan Parag’s return further strengthens the team’s squad ahead of a competitive season.

