Sanju Samson’s ‘Unhappy’ Reaction Goes Viral During India’s 125-Run Defeat vs England in 3rd T20I, Fans Say ‘He Deserved Better’ | WATCH

Sanju Samson’s absence from India’s playing XI once again became a major talking point during the third T20I against England at Trent Bridge on Tuesday, July 7. The wicketkeeper-batter, who was left out for the second straight match, was spotted sitting in the stands and dugout looking disappointed as India suffered a crushing 125-run defeat.

Wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson spent the match duration of the third T20I confined to the dugout and stands, cutting a dejected figure. Broadcast cameras and fans captured Samson watching the match with a solemn expression as his team struggled in the middle. Having been the Player of the Tournament in India’s 2026 T20 World Cup victory just months prior, his complete sidelining in England, following a brief three-match lean patch across Ireland and Chester-le-Street, left the star batsman visibly disappointed with his sudden exclusion.

SANJU SAMSON SEEN UNHAPPY IN DUGOUT 🤯 – feel for Sanju just 3 failures & he dropped 😢 pic.twitter.com/1MKqXbu5QH — Sam (@cricsam02) July 8, 2026

Fan fury peaks with ‘We Want Sanju Back’ chants

Traveling Indian fans launched huge chants of “We want Sanju back” that echoed across the ground in Nottingham. The outrage intensified as India’s batting lineup fell apart completely without Samson’s stabilizing presence in the middle order.

Chasing a target of 202, the Indian team collapsed to a humiliating 76 all out in just 11.4 overs against the bowling of Jofra Archer and Josh Tongue, handing England a massive 125-run victory.

#Breaking – ‘We Want Sanju’… Slogan Echoes in Front of BCCI Officials and Players In the presence of BCCI officials and Indian players, fans chanted ‘We Want Sanju’. In a video going viral on social media, a large number of fans can be seen raising slogans in support of Sanju… pic.twitter.com/XYYgLf7CZi — NEWS WALA (@NEWSWALApy) July 8, 2026

Gautam Gambhir defends selection and demands players earn their place

Following the crushing defeat, India head coach Gautam Gambhir addressed the media to tackle the mounting controversy surrounding Samson. Gambhir confirmed he had a private conversation to provide direct clarity to the player but firmly stood by the team management’s decisions.

“We are absolutely clear that what Sanju Samson has done for India at the World Cup has been phenomenal, and sometimes you just have to look at the form as well of a certain player,” Gambhir stated.

“There is no hard and fast rule that he cannot make a comeback in this series. Ultimately, international cricket is about results. Whatever we feel is the best combination to give us the results, we play that combination, we play that XI.”