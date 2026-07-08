LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
amitabh bachchan goldy brar income tax return mumbai Baruipur Minor Rape Murder Case FBI Iran news Gurugram weather FIFA World Cup Madhya Pradesh Waqf Board Microsoft AI investment amitabh bachchan goldy brar income tax return mumbai Baruipur Minor Rape Murder Case FBI Iran news Gurugram weather FIFA World Cup Madhya Pradesh Waqf Board Microsoft AI investment amitabh bachchan goldy brar income tax return mumbai Baruipur Minor Rape Murder Case FBI Iran news Gurugram weather FIFA World Cup Madhya Pradesh Waqf Board Microsoft AI investment amitabh bachchan goldy brar income tax return mumbai Baruipur Minor Rape Murder Case FBI Iran news Gurugram weather FIFA World Cup Madhya Pradesh Waqf Board Microsoft AI investment
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
amitabh bachchan goldy brar income tax return mumbai Baruipur Minor Rape Murder Case FBI Iran news Gurugram weather FIFA World Cup Madhya Pradesh Waqf Board Microsoft AI investment amitabh bachchan goldy brar income tax return mumbai Baruipur Minor Rape Murder Case FBI Iran news Gurugram weather FIFA World Cup Madhya Pradesh Waqf Board Microsoft AI investment amitabh bachchan goldy brar income tax return mumbai Baruipur Minor Rape Murder Case FBI Iran news Gurugram weather FIFA World Cup Madhya Pradesh Waqf Board Microsoft AI investment amitabh bachchan goldy brar income tax return mumbai Baruipur Minor Rape Murder Case FBI Iran news Gurugram weather FIFA World Cup Madhya Pradesh Waqf Board Microsoft AI investment
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > Sanju Samson’s ‘Unhappy’ Reaction Goes Viral During India’s 125-Run Defeat vs England in 3rd T20I, Fans Say ‘He Deserved Better’ | WATCH

Sanju Samson’s ‘Unhappy’ Reaction Goes Viral During India’s 125-Run Defeat vs England in 3rd T20I, Fans Say ‘He Deserved Better’ | WATCH

Sanju Samson's dejected reaction from the stands went viral during India's crushing third T20I defeat to England. Fans chanted 'We Want Sanju Back' as Gautam Gambhir defended the wicketkeeper-batter's exclusion and insisted selection depends on current form.

Sanju Samson's 'Unhappy' Reaction Goes Viral After India's 125-Run Defeat vs England in 3rd T20I, Fans Say 'He Deserved Better' | WATCH
Sanju Samson's 'Unhappy' Reaction Goes Viral After India's 125-Run Defeat vs England in 3rd T20I, Fans Say 'He Deserved Better' | WATCH

Published By: Uzma Fatima
Published: Wed 2026-07-08 12:16 IST

Sanju Samson’s absence from India’s playing XI once again became a major talking point during the third T20I against England at Trent Bridge on Tuesday, July 7. The wicketkeeper-batter, who was left out for the second straight match, was spotted sitting in the stands and dugout looking disappointed as India suffered a crushing 125-run defeat. 

Wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson spent the match duration of the third T20I confined to the dugout and stands, cutting a dejected figure. Broadcast cameras and fans captured Samson watching the match with a solemn expression as his team struggled in the middle. Having been the Player of the Tournament in India’s 2026 T20 World Cup victory just months prior, his complete sidelining in England, following a brief three-match lean patch across Ireland and Chester-le-Street, left the star batsman visibly disappointed with his sudden exclusion.

You Might Be Interested In

Fan fury peaks with ‘We Want Sanju Back’ chants

Traveling Indian fans launched huge chants of “We want Sanju back” that echoed across the ground in Nottingham. The outrage intensified as India’s batting lineup fell apart completely without Samson’s stabilizing presence in the middle order.

Chasing a target of 202, the Indian team collapsed to a humiliating 76 all out in just 11.4 overs against the bowling of Jofra Archer and Josh Tongue, handing England a massive 125-run victory.

Gautam Gambhir defends selection and demands players earn their place

Following the crushing defeat, India head coach Gautam Gambhir addressed the media to tackle the mounting controversy surrounding Samson. Gambhir confirmed he had a private conversation to provide direct clarity to the player but firmly stood by the team management’s decisions.

“We are absolutely clear that what Sanju Samson has done for India at the World Cup has been phenomenal, and sometimes you just have to look at the form as well of a certain player,” Gambhir stated.

“There is no hard and fast rule that he cannot make a comeback in this series. Ultimately, international cricket is about results. Whatever we feel is the best combination to give us the results, we play that combination, we play that XI.”

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Sanju Samson’s ‘Unhappy’ Reaction Goes Viral During India’s 125-Run Defeat vs England in 3rd T20I, Fans Say ‘He Deserved Better’ | WATCH
Tags: Cricketsanju samson

RELATED News

FIFA World Cup 2026 Quarter-Finals Fixtures: France, Spain, England And Argentina Eye Semi-Final Spots

Colombia vs Switzerland FIFA World Cup 2026: Switzerland Outlast Colombia On Penalties 4-3 After Goalless Draw In Round Of 16 Match

Wimbledon 2026 Results: Novak Djokovic Creates History, Jannik Sinner Reaches Semi-Final, Naomi Osaka Knocked Out

England vs India 3rd T20I: Jofra Archer, Josh Tongue Script Record 125-Run Win as India Register Biggest T20I Defeat

Argentina vs Egypt FIFA World Cup 2026: Argentina Escape Historical Upset with Epic 3-2 Comeback Over Egypt

LATEST NEWS

Not Just Amitabh Bachchan, This Iconic Bollywood Star Has Also Invested Crores In Ayodhya

What Is ‘Op Hard Ball’? Inside US Crackdown on Lawrence Bishnoi Linked Gangsters Explained

Knack Packaging IPO: Shares Jump Over 10% on Debut; Buy, Hold or Book Profits Now?

Two Married Couples, Both in Extramarital Affairs, Consume Poison In Moving Train in Telangana

Dada First Poster Out: Rajkummar Rao Recreates Sourav Ganguly’s Iconic Lord’s Celebration; Release Date Announced

ITR Filing 2026: Are You Eligible to File ITR-5? Income Tax Department Releases Excel Utility for AY 2026-27

Indian Influencer’s Raw, Unfiltered Glimpse Into Taliban-Run Afghanistan: Here’s What She Revealed

Neetu Kapoor Birthday Special: From Fainting At Her Wedding To Secret Love Telegrams, 4 Fascinating Stories About The Star

Major Collision Averted At Mumbai Airport After Two Planes come Face to face at Runway; Takeoff Aborted

Who Was Prabhas Mondal? Baruipur Minor Rape-Murder Accused Shot Dead in Police Encounter

Sanju Samson’s ‘Unhappy’ Reaction Goes Viral During India’s 125-Run Defeat vs England in 3rd T20I, Fans Say ‘He Deserved Better’ | WATCH

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Sanju Samson’s ‘Unhappy’ Reaction Goes Viral During India’s 125-Run Defeat vs England in 3rd T20I, Fans Say ‘He Deserved Better’ | WATCH

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Sanju Samson’s ‘Unhappy’ Reaction Goes Viral During India’s 125-Run Defeat vs England in 3rd T20I, Fans Say ‘He Deserved Better’ | WATCH
Sanju Samson’s ‘Unhappy’ Reaction Goes Viral During India’s 125-Run Defeat vs England in 3rd T20I, Fans Say ‘He Deserved Better’ | WATCH
Sanju Samson’s ‘Unhappy’ Reaction Goes Viral During India’s 125-Run Defeat vs England in 3rd T20I, Fans Say ‘He Deserved Better’ | WATCH
Sanju Samson’s ‘Unhappy’ Reaction Goes Viral During India’s 125-Run Defeat vs England in 3rd T20I, Fans Say ‘He Deserved Better’ | WATCH

QUICK LINKS