Santner Hails Rachin Ravindra’s Match-Winning Century In CT 2025 Thriller

New Zealand secured their place in the semifinals of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 with a convincing five-wicket win over Bangladesh at Rawalpindi on Monday. However, the highlight of the match was Rachin Ravindra’s stunning century, earning high praise from skipper Mitchell Santner.

After winning the toss and opting to bowl first, New Zealand’s disciplined bowling effort restricted Bangladesh to 236/9 in 50 overs. Michael Bracewell was the standout performer with the ball, registering figures of 4/26, while William O’Rourke also played a key role, picking up two wickets for 48 runs. Najmul Hossain Shanto anchored Bangladesh’s innings with a gritty 77 off 110 balls, supported by Jaker Ali’s 45 off 55 balls.

In response, New Zealand faced an early setback, losing openers Will Young and Kane Williamson cheaply at 15/2. However, Rachin Ravindra led the recovery with a record-breaking century, scoring 112 off 105 balls, laced with 12 fours and a six. Partnerships proved crucial as he stitched a 57-run stand with Devon Conway (30) and a match-defining 129-run partnership with Tom Latham (55). Glenn Phillips (21*) and Bracewell (11*) saw the Kiwis over the line with 23 balls to spare.

Reflecting on Rachin’s knock, Santner lavished praise on the young batter, saying, “He is doing Rachin things, I guess. He loves ICC events. Looks like he never left the game. He wasn’t as fluid as he would have liked, but when he gets going, he’s tough to stop. His partnerships were good too.”

Santner also acknowledged Bangladesh’s challenge and lauded his team’s bowling and batting efforts. “Feels nice to qualify. We knew Bangladesh would be a challenge, but the way we pulled things back with the ball was amazing,” he said.

With this win, New Zealand and India, both with two wins in two matches, have sealed their semifinal spots, while Bangladesh and Pakistan are out of the competition. Looking ahead to their final group-stage clash against India on March 2, Santner noted, “It will be a different challenge on a different surface. Might be slower.”

Bracewell, for his stellar bowling performance, was adjudged the ‘Player of the Match.’

With momentum on their side, the Kiwis will now aim to fine-tune their game against India before heading into the knockout stage of the prestigious tournament.

