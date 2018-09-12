Former Indian hockey team captain has announced retirement from international hockey, saying that its the right time for the younger generation to take over the baton. In recently held 2018 Asian Games, the Indian team failed to defend its title and secured the bronze medal despite being favourites. The 32-year-old midfielder made his senior debut against Pakistan in 2006.

Former Indian captain Sardar Singh has announced retirement from international hockey. Announcing his retirement, the star player said he had played hockey for almost 12 years and now its time for the younger generation to take over the baton. He further said its the right time for him to think about life beyond hockey. He said he took the decision after consultation with his family, friends and Hockey India. His retirement comes days after a disappointing performance by the Indian hockey team at 2018 Asian Games Indonesia where India failed to defend its title but managed to get a bronze medal.

He had appeared in over 350 matches for India and captained India for eight years from 2008 to 2016. However, his fans were not happy with his decision as they wanted to see Sardar Singh in the next Olympic Games, which is going to be held in Japan’s Tokyo in 2020. Interestingly, during the Asian Games, he had expressed his desire to represent India in 2020 Olympics Games.

On Wednesday, Sardar Singh was excluded from the 25-strong core group of national campers announced by the Hockey India. However, Sardar Singh has made it clear that he will continue to play in the domestic circuit. Various media reports suggest that Chief Coach Harendra Singh and Hockey India were informed by the star player before taking the big decision of his life.

He had missed the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games held early this year. The 32-year-old made his senior debut against Pakistan in 2006 and since then he played an important role in mid-field position for his country. He received the Arjuna award in 2012 and Padma Shri in 2015. He has represented Indian in two Olympic Games.

