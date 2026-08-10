Sarfaraz Khan’s 17-Kg Weight Loss, Kashmir Stint Behind India Test Comeback: The Story of His Recall

IND vs SL: Having been confirmed as B Sai Sudharsan’s replacement in Team India’s squad for the two-Test series against Sri Lanka, Sarfaraz Khan has made his way back into the national set up in the fittest way possible. It has emerged that the right-handed batter lost a staggering 17 KGs over a year and a half. Here’s his journey decoded.

IND vs SL: How did Sarfaraz Khan regained his spot back in the side?

With his fitness coming under focus even after his initial selection into the Indian Test squad despite the weight of runs in the domestic circuit, Sarfaraz seemingly chose to work even harder. The right-handed batter had crafted some impactful knocks in the T20 Mumbai League 2026 but the seasonal rains in Mumbai meant he couldn’t have trained regularly in the financial capital. Hence, the 28-year-old travelled to Kashmir and spent time at the Sher-e-Kashmir Stadium to work on his skills. The youngster’s message of ‘I may not fit in, but I’ll fight with everything I’ve got’ was symbolic as he shed 17 KGs over the last year and a half, thereby sporting a sharper look than before.

The Mumbai-born cricketer’s first stint with the Indian team was hugely promising, scoring 62 and 68 in his maiden Test. However, he endured a steep fall following the innings of 150 against New Zealand at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru and fell out of favour. But Sarfaraz has made his way back into the setup despite Ruturaj Gaikwad and Shaikh Rasheed being in the mix.

IND vs SL: Can Sarfaraz Khan earn selection in India’s squad ahead of Dhruv Jurel?

Meanwhile, there’s a chance that Sarfaraz could get a spot in place of Dhruv Jurel in the playing eleven for the series-opener against Sri Lanka, beginning on August 15, Saturday at the Galle International Stadium. Jurel, who played in the three-day practice match against Sri Lanka Cricket XI, notched scores of 1 and 17, putting some question marks over his spot. Hence, the recalled right-hander could find a spot in the XI.

Despite a plethora of injuries, Team India boosted their preparation for the crucial Test series with a six-wicket victory in the warm-up fixture. Shubman Gill’s return to batting following an injury scare was arguably the biggest plus, while Devdutt Padikkal showcased his readiness to replace Sai Sudharsan at No.3.