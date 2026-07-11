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Home > Sports News > Sarfaraz Khan’s Father Naushad Khan Takes Indirect Dig at Gautam Gambhir, Team India Selectors With Viral ‘Tyre-Owner’ Remark | WATCH

Sarfaraz Khan’s Father Naushad Khan Takes Indirect Dig at Gautam Gambhir, Team India Selectors With Viral ‘Tyre-Owner’ Remark | WATCH

Sarfaraz Khan's father, Naushad Khan, has gone viral after making a cryptic 'tyre-owner' remark in a widely shared social media clip. The statement has been interpreted by many fans as an indirect message to India's team management and selectors following Sarfaraz's absence from the recent Test plans, reigniting debate over the Mumbai batter's place in the national side despite his strong domestic record and promising start to international cricket.

Sarfaraz Khan's Father Naushad Khan Takes Indirect Dig at Gautam Gambhir, Team India Selectors With Viral 'Tyre-Owner' Remark | WATCH
Sarfaraz Khan's Father Naushad Khan Takes Indirect Dig at Gautam Gambhir, Team India Selectors With Viral 'Tyre-Owner' Remark | WATCH

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Sat 2026-07-11 14:49 IST

Sarfaraz Khan’s Father Takes Dig At Gautam Gambhir, Selectors: Sarfaraz Khan’s father, Naushad Khan, has sparked discussion after a social-media clip highlighted his apparent frustration over the Mumbai batter’s absence from India’s recent red-ball plans. In the video being widely shared online, Naushad used a tyre-and-owner comparison to suggest that a player can only perform when the team management and selectors give him an opportunity. The remarks have renewed debate around Sarfaraz’s place in India’s Test setup despite his domestic record and encouraging start to international cricket.

Why Sarfaraz’s father slammed Selectors

Naushad Khan’s comments appeared to question the lack of opportunities for Sarfaraz in the Indian Test side. Referring to the player’s role through a tyre analogy, he suggested that the tyre’s job is to perform, while the decision on where it is taken rests with the owner. The message was widely interpreted as a dig at the selectors and team management led by head coach Gautam Gambhir, with Sarfaraz having remained outside India’s recent plans.

The comments reflect the disappointment of a father and coach who has closely guided Sarfaraz’s cricket journey. However, no official response from the Indian team management, Gautam Gambhir or the selection committee has been made public in connection with the viral remarks.

Sarfaraz Khan performance

Sarfaraz made his Test debut against England in Rajkot in February 2024 and impressed immediately with scores of 62 and 68 not out. In six Tests, the right-handed middle-order batter has scored 371 runs at an average of 37.10, including one century and three half-centuries. His highest Test score is 150, which came against New Zealand in Bengaluru in 2024.

The Mumbai batter has also built a strong reputation through his prolific first-class performances. Sarfaraz has consistently been among the leading run-scorers in domestic cricket and has maintained a first-class average of more than 60. He also returned to the Ranji Trophy in 2026 with a double century against Hyderabad, underlining his hunger for runs.

Why Sarfaraz Khan’s selection has become a talking point

Competition for places in India’s middle order remains intense, with several players in contention for limited Test spots. Sarfaraz’s supporters believe that his domestic consistency and early Test contributions deserve a longer run, while the selectors have continued to assess form, fitness, conditions and team balance before finalising squads. His continued performances in domestic cricket could keep him firmly in the conversation for future Test selections.

Sarfaraz Khan’s Test record

Matches: 6
Runs: 371
Batting average: 37.10
Highest score: 150
Centuries: 1
Half-centuries: 3

What next for Sarfaraz Khan?

Sarfaraz will look to let his bat do the talking through domestic and India A opportunities. With a demanding international calendar ahead, a sustained run of scores can strengthen his case for an India recall. The attention around Naushad Khan’s remarks has only added to the scrutiny on India’s selection decisions and Sarfaraz’s future in red-ball cricket.

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Sarfaraz Khan’s Father Naushad Khan Takes Indirect Dig at Gautam Gambhir, Team India Selectors With Viral ‘Tyre-Owner’ Remark | WATCH
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Sarfaraz Khan’s Father Naushad Khan Takes Indirect Dig at Gautam Gambhir, Team India Selectors With Viral ‘Tyre-Owner’ Remark | WATCH
Sarfaraz Khan’s Father Naushad Khan Takes Indirect Dig at Gautam Gambhir, Team India Selectors With Viral ‘Tyre-Owner’ Remark | WATCH
Sarfaraz Khan’s Father Naushad Khan Takes Indirect Dig at Gautam Gambhir, Team India Selectors With Viral ‘Tyre-Owner’ Remark | WATCH
Sarfaraz Khan’s Father Naushad Khan Takes Indirect Dig at Gautam Gambhir, Team India Selectors With Viral ‘Tyre-Owner’ Remark | WATCH

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