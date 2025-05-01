Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, May 1, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Sports»
  • Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty Receive Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award, Says ‘It Was Long Overdue’

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty Receive Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award, Says ‘It Was Long Overdue’

The ace badminton pair, who reached the No. 1 rank in the Badminton World Federation (BWF) rankings in 2023 and clinched the Asian Games gold medal in Hangzhou, were shortlisted for the Khel Ratna award in 2023.

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty Receive Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award, Says ‘It Was Long Overdue’

Olympians Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty received the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna award from Union Minister of Youth Affairs & Sports and Labour & Employment, Mansukh Mandaviya, in Delhi on Thursday.


Olympians Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty received the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna award from Union Minister of Youth Affairs & Sports and Labour & Employment, Mansukh Mandaviya, in Delhi on Thursday.

The ace badminton pair, who reached the No. 1 rank in the Badminton World Federation (BWF) rankings in 2023 and clinched the Asian Games gold medal in Hangzhou, were shortlisted for the Khel Ratna award in 2023. However, they were unable to receive it due to tournament commitments at the time.

Praising the current World No. 11 duo, Mandaviya said, “Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna is the highest sporting honour of the country. Satwik and Chirag, both of you, have brought honour to the country by winning medals in international competitions through extraordinary skills and sheer hard work. When you stand on the podium along with the Tricolour to receive the prestigious medals, it is not only an honour for you but for the entire nation. For raising the pride of the country and for enhancing the honour of the Tricolour, both of you have been honoured by the Khel Ratna,” as quoted from a release by SAI Media.

Expressed joy

Expressing his joy on receiving the Khel Ratna, Chirag Shetty said that the honour was long due. “Finally, we received it today. It was long overdue. It was announced in 2023. We are very happy to receive the Khel Ratna from our honourable Sports Minister. The support from the Government of India has been tremendous since the time Satwik and I were paired together. All our big wins – whether becoming the World No. 1, winning Asian Games gold or clinching the Thomas Cup title – a lot of credit goes to the Indian government for their continuous support,” he said.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Echoing the sentiments, Satwik said, “We couldn’t go to the Rashtrapati Bhavan to receive the Khel Ratna award last year. Finally, to get it now is a huge boost for our confidence as we are going off-track and not playing for the next few months. It motivates us to get back and do well in the upcoming tournaments. The government is playing a huge role as the youngsters today are being supported through many schemes and initiatives – Khelo India, Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS), etc. Intially, when Chirag and I started playing, we struggled financially. Later, the government came to our support, and there was no looking back.”

The Indian pair finished on the podium twice – at the Malaysia Open and India Open in New Delhi – this January to begin their season on a decent note. However, niggles and minor injuries have pegged them back. Their next assignment are the Singapore Open (May 27 – June 1) and the Indonesia Open (June 3-8).

(With ANI Inputs)

ALSO READ: Vijender Singh Targets Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s Age In Scathing Post, Says ‘Bhai Aaj Kal…’

Filed under

Chirag Shetty Satwiksairaj Rankireddy

newsx

Retro Movie Review: Is This Suriya’s Comeback Or Career High? Karthik Subbaraj’s Bold Journey Into...
ITER announced the assemb

‘Like The Bottle In A Bottle Of Wine’: World’s Most Powerful Magnet Assembled as Global...
Nick Cannon

T**ticles Insured For $10 Million, Nick Cannon Calls His ‘Balls’ Most Valuable Asset: If I...
Olympians Satwiksairaj Ra

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty Receive Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award, Says ‘It Was Long...
newsx

US Seeking Tariff Talks With China Amid Mounting Economic Pressure: Report
2025 Tony Awards Nominati

Tony Awards 2025: From George Clooney To Nicole Scherzinger, Check The Full List Of Nominations...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Retro Movie Review: Is This Suriya’s Comeback Or Career High? Karthik Subbaraj’s Bold Journey Into Madness, Love & Purpose

Retro Movie Review: Is This Suriya’s Comeback Or Career High? Karthik Subbaraj’s Bold Journey Into...

‘Like The Bottle In A Bottle Of Wine’: World’s Most Powerful Magnet Assembled as Global Nuclear Fusion Project Crosses Major Milestone

‘Like The Bottle In A Bottle Of Wine’: World’s Most Powerful Magnet Assembled as Global...

T**ticles Insured For $10 Million, Nick Cannon Calls His ‘Balls’ Most Valuable Asset: If I Lose One, Money Goes To My Kids

T**ticles Insured For $10 Million, Nick Cannon Calls His ‘Balls’ Most Valuable Asset: If I...

US Seeking Tariff Talks With China Amid Mounting Economic Pressure: Report

US Seeking Tariff Talks With China Amid Mounting Economic Pressure: Report

Tony Awards 2025: From George Clooney To Nicole Scherzinger, Check The Full List Of Nominations Here

Tony Awards 2025: From George Clooney To Nicole Scherzinger, Check The Full List Of Nominations...

Entertainment

Retro Movie Review: Is This Suriya’s Comeback Or Career High? Karthik Subbaraj’s Bold Journey Into Madness, Love & Purpose

Retro Movie Review: Is This Suriya’s Comeback Or Career High? Karthik Subbaraj’s Bold Journey Into

T**ticles Insured For $10 Million, Nick Cannon Calls His ‘Balls’ Most Valuable Asset: If I Lose One, Money Goes To My Kids

T**ticles Insured For $10 Million, Nick Cannon Calls His ‘Balls’ Most Valuable Asset: If I

Tony Awards 2025: From George Clooney To Nicole Scherzinger, Check The Full List Of Nominations Here

Tony Awards 2025: From George Clooney To Nicole Scherzinger, Check The Full List Of Nominations

What Did Jackie Shroff Say About Pakistani Celebrities Getting Blocked On Instagram India?

What Did Jackie Shroff Say About Pakistani Celebrities Getting Blocked On Instagram India?

Ajaz Khan Faces Heat Over Asking House Arrest Contestants To Show Sex Positions On Camera- Watch!

Ajaz Khan Faces Heat Over Asking House Arrest Contestants To Show Sex Positions On Camera-

Lifestyle

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After