Saudi Arabia will take on Egypt in a dead rubber match on Monday at Volgograd Arena

Saudi Arabia vs Egypt Live streaming India Time, IST Time: Saudi Arabia will take on Egypt in a dead rubber match on Monday at Volgograd Arena as both the teams can’t make it to the Round of 16 now. Both the teams were the first to be eliminated from FIFA World Cup 2018 after failing to collect even a single point from their opening 2 matches against Uruguay and hosts Russia.

Liverpool forward Salah’s shoulder injury, which he sustained in the Champions League final last, the month made him miss the 1-0 Uruguay match of Egypt and hindered him in the next as the hosts Russia sent Egypt back home packing in a 3-1 defeat.

Both the teams will strive to end their FIFA journey on a positive note and make up for their disappointing performance in the first 2 games.

The Saudis are looking desperate to avoid finishing at the bottom for the fourth time while victory for Cúper’s men would be their first after unsuccessful appearances in 1934 and 1990.

Where and how to watch the online live streaming of Saudi Arabia vs Egypt match?

Saudi Arabia vs Egypt live streaming can be done on Sonyliv.com and if you want to watch the game on the go then it can be accessed on Sonyliv app.

When and what time is the Group A’s Saudi Arabia vs Egypt match?

Russia vs Uruguay match will be played on June 25, Monday, Volgograd Arena and it will start from 7:30 pm India time.

Where and how to watch the live TV coverage of FIFA World Cup 2018 Saudi Arabia vs Egypt match? Which TV channel will have the match live?

The match will be telecast on Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 3. Sony Ten 2 will televise the match in English commentary while the latter will have it in Hindi language.

What will be the likely lineups?

Saudi Arabia: Yasser Al-Mosailem; Ali Al-Bulaihi, Osama Howsawi, Mohammed Al-Breik, Yasser Al-Shahrani; Salman Al-Faraj, Abdullah Otayf, Housain Al-Mogahwi, Salem Al-Dawsari, Hattan Bahebri; Muhannad Asiri

Egypt: Essam El-Hadary; Ali Gabr, Ahmed Hegazi, Ahmed Fathy, Mohamed Abdel Shafy; Tarek Hamed, Mohamed Elneny, Mahmoud Trezeguet, Abdallah Said; Mohamed Salah, Marwan Mohsen

