Saudi Pro League 2026-27: Cristiano Ronaldo Scores 978th Goal As Al-Nassr Beat Al Taawoun 2-1 | WATCH VIDEO

Al-Nassr vs Al-Taawaoun: Despite a setback in the Saudi Pro League 2026-27 clash against Al-Ettihad, Portugal and Al-Nassr legend Cristiano Ronaldo didn’t let it affect him and hit the match-winning goal when the defending champions locked horns against Al Taawoun at the Alawwal Park in Riyadh. The 41-year-old football superstar hit the 978th goal of his career as Al-Nassr edged Al-Taawaoun 2-1 to win the contest.

Al-Nassr vs Al-Taawaoun: When did Cristiano Ronaldo score the goal?

Much like their previous match, Al-Nassr came under pressure again as Mohammed Bassam Al Hurayji as he gave Al-Taawaoun an early lead 1-0. However, Samu Costa found the equaliser for Al-Nassr in the extra time after half-time, making it 1-1.

Ronaldo then put Al Nassr ahead five minutes into the second half. João Felix created the opportunity with a run down the left before his cutback eventually reached Mohamed Simakan on the edge of the box. Simakan’s goal-bound effort was flicked into the net by Ronaldo from six yards, giving the Portugal international his 978th career goal. Simakan initially appeared surprised as Ronaldo celebrated, with replays showing that his original effort was also heading towards the bottom corner.

CRISTIANO RONALDO WITH ONE OF THE BEST GOALS YOU’LL EVER SEE 978 CAREER GOALS FOR THE GOAT 🐐 pic.twitter.com/8WMt1iic9n — CristianoXtra (@CristianoXtra_) August 28, 2026









The victory follows Al Nassr’s dramatic 3-2 comeback win over Al Ettifaq on Tuesday, when they scored three times in the final 16 minutes after trailing 2-0 at half-time. Ronaldo had been substituted in that match, but he completed the full 90 minutes against Al Taawoun to help Al Nassr make it four wins from four games.

What did Ange Postecoglou say about subbing out Cristiano Ronaldo against Al-Ettifaq?

Speaking during the presser after the clash against Al-Ettifaq when Al-Nassr won 3-2, manager Ange Postecoglou said the below about subbing Ronaldo out following the first half, as quoted by The Times of India:

“Look, again, with Cristiano, he is a unique sportsman. He has not had much preparation, and the plan was always for him to play 45 minutes against Al Ettifaq. He played 30 minutes in the first game, so we wanted him to play 45 against Al Ettifaq and build up gradually. That was always going to happen at half time, but because of the situation, with the team losing 2-0, Cristiano wanted to help and wanted to keep playing. For me, though, those 45 minutes were good because now we know that he is ready to play more than 45 minutes. I know he feels physically in good condition now, so he is ready for tomorrow’s game.”

Ronaldo is now also the top goal-scorer for Al-Nassr in their history.

(With inputs from ANI)