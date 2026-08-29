LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > Saudi Pro League 2026-27: Cristiano Ronaldo Scores 978th Goal As Al-Nassr Beat Al Taawoun 2-1 | WATCH VIDEO

Saudi Pro League 2026-27: Cristiano Ronaldo Scores 978th Goal As Al-Nassr Beat Al Taawoun 2-1 | WATCH VIDEO

Despite a setback in the Saudi Pro League 2026-27 clash against Al-Ettihad, Portugal and Al-Nassr legend Cristiano Ronaldo didn't let it affect him and hit the match-winning goal when the defending champions locked horns against Al Taawoun at the Alawwal Park in Riyadh.

Saudi Pro League 2026-27: Cristiano Ronaldo Scores 978th Goal As Al-Nassr Beat Al Taawoun 2-1. (Image Credits: X)
Saudi Pro League 2026-27: Cristiano Ronaldo Scores 978th Goal As Al-Nassr Beat Al Taawoun 2-1. (Image Credits: X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Last updated: Sat 2026-08-29 09:12 IST

Al-Nassr vs Al-Taawaoun: Despite a setback in the Saudi Pro League 2026-27 clash against Al-Ettihad, Portugal and Al-Nassr legend Cristiano Ronaldo didn’t let it affect him and hit the match-winning goal when the defending champions locked horns against Al Taawoun at the Alawwal Park in Riyadh. The 41-year-old football superstar hit the 978th goal of his career as Al-Nassr edged Al-Taawaoun 2-1 to win the contest.

You Might Be Interested In

Al-Nassr vs Al-Taawaoun: When did Cristiano Ronaldo score the goal?

Much like their previous match, Al-Nassr came under pressure again as Mohammed Bassam Al Hurayji as he gave Al-Taawaoun an early lead 1-0. However, Samu Costa found the equaliser for Al-Nassr in the extra time after half-time, making it 1-1.

Ronaldo then put Al Nassr ahead five minutes into the second half. João Felix created the opportunity with a run down the left before his cutback eventually reached Mohamed Simakan on the edge of the box. Simakan’s goal-bound effort was flicked into the net by Ronaldo from six yards, giving the Portugal international his 978th career goal. Simakan initially appeared surprised as Ronaldo celebrated, with replays showing that his original effort was also heading towards the bottom corner.




The victory follows Al Nassr’s dramatic 3-2 comeback win over Al Ettifaq on Tuesday, when they scored three times in the final 16 minutes after trailing 2-0 at half-time. Ronaldo had been substituted in that match, but he completed the full 90 minutes against Al Taawoun to help Al Nassr make it four wins from four games.

What did Ange Postecoglou say about subbing out Cristiano Ronaldo against Al-Ettifaq?

Speaking during the presser after the clash against Al-Ettifaq when Al-Nassr won 3-2, manager Ange Postecoglou said the below about subbing Ronaldo out following the first half, as quoted by The Times of India:

“Look, again, with Cristiano, he is a unique sportsman. He has not had much preparation, and the plan was always for him to play 45 minutes against Al Ettifaq. He played 30 minutes in the first game, so we wanted him to play 45 against Al Ettifaq and build up gradually. That was always going to happen at half time, but because of the situation, with the team losing 2-0, Cristiano wanted to help and wanted to keep playing. For me, though, those 45 minutes were good because now we know that he is ready to play more than 45 minutes. I know he feels physically in good condition now, so he is ready for tomorrow’s game.”

Ronaldo is now also the top goal-scorer for Al-Nassr in their history.

(With inputs from ANI)

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Saudi Pro League 2026-27: Cristiano Ronaldo Scores 978th Goal As Al-Nassr Beat Al Taawoun 2-1 | WATCH VIDEO
Tags: al nassrAl-TaawaounAnge Postecogloucristiano ronaldoSaudi Pro LeagueSaudi Pro League 2026-27

RELATED News

Wrexham vs Birmingham City LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch English Championship Match LIVE in UK, USA, Australia And India on TV, Laptop, Tab

Crystal Palace vs Man City LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch English Premier League Match LIVE in UK, USA And India on TV, Laptop, Tab

Bayern Munich vs VfB Stuttgart LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Bundesliga Match LIVE in Germany, UK, USA And India on TV, Laptop, Tab

India vs Belgium Prediction: Who Will Win FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2026 7th Place Playoff?

Auqib Nabi is Set to Play For Surrey in County Championship as Team India Prepares For New Zealand Test Series — Report

LATEST NEWS

Saudi Pro League 2026-27: Cristiano Ronaldo Scores 978th Goal As Al-Nassr Beat Al Taawoun 2-1 | WATCH VIDEO

‘Where Is The Proof?’ Karnataka Minister B Nagendra Breaks Down In Tears Before Resigning Amid Scam Row

Build Separator Wall, Install Covering Slabs Over Open Drain in Okhla: Delhi HC directs MCD

Delhi CNG Rate Up By Rs 3.89 Per Kg From 6 AM Today; Here’s What Is Driving The Price Hike

Cockfights Can’t be Legally Allowed in Tamil Nadu: Madras High Court

Does Alina Amir’s 5-Minute Viral Video Really Exist? What did The Pakistani influencer Said

UGC NET June 2026 Final Answer Key Out For 84 Subjects; Check Download Link, Steps At ugcnet.nta.nic.in

Gifts, Food Promised For 20K Women: 1 Dead, Several Injured in Stampede At Bareilly Mayor’s Raksha Bandhan Event

Why Aga Ruhullah Is Quitting As Srinagar MP On November 3 After Farooq Abdullah’s Ultimatum

Auqib Nabi is Set to Play For Surrey in County Championship as Team India Prepares For New Zealand Test Series — Report

Saudi Pro League 2026-27: Cristiano Ronaldo Scores 978th Goal As Al-Nassr Beat Al Taawoun 2-1 | WATCH VIDEO

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Saudi Pro League 2026-27: Cristiano Ronaldo Scores 978th Goal As Al-Nassr Beat Al Taawoun 2-1 | WATCH VIDEO

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Saudi Pro League 2026-27: Cristiano Ronaldo Scores 978th Goal As Al-Nassr Beat Al Taawoun 2-1 | WATCH VIDEO
Saudi Pro League 2026-27: Cristiano Ronaldo Scores 978th Goal As Al-Nassr Beat Al Taawoun 2-1 | WATCH VIDEO
Saudi Pro League 2026-27: Cristiano Ronaldo Scores 978th Goal As Al-Nassr Beat Al Taawoun 2-1 | WATCH VIDEO
Saudi Pro League 2026-27: Cristiano Ronaldo Scores 978th Goal As Al-Nassr Beat Al Taawoun 2-1 | WATCH VIDEO

QUICK LINKS