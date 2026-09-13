Saudi Pro League 2026-27: Cristiano Ronaldo Urges Lifetime Bans For Fans Aiming ‘Diogo Jota’ Chants At Ruben Neves

Portugal and Al-Nassr footballer Cristiano Ronaldo called for stringent action on fans giving reference of former teammate ​Diogo Jota at Ruben Neves during any Saudi Pro League Match. The veteran athlete urged that stakeholders must come together and ban such fans from football stadiums for life.

Ruben Neves a close friend of Diogo Jota

The chants occurred on Saturday during a fixture between ​Al-Taawoun and Neves’ side Al-Hilal in Buraidah, ​Saudi Arabia. Jota died on July 3, 2025, in ⁠a car crash in Zamora, northwestern Spain, along ​with his brother Andre Silva. A close friend ​of Jota, Neves was a pallbearer at his funeral. Footage filmed from the stands during the match and circulated on social media ​appeared to show supporters chanting ‘Jota’. The shouts attracted the ​attention of Neves, who pointed to his eye and then up ‌to ⁠the sky in response.

Passing through the mixed zone after the game, Neves commented, “I hope they don’t go to pray afterwards.”

In response to an Instagram post ​showing the ​footage, Ronaldo commented ⁠from his personal account.

“The league must take action and punish this kind ​of fan behaviour,” said Ronaldo.

“This is no ​longer ⁠football, and there have to be limits. People who behave like this should never be allowed to enter ⁠a ​stadium again.”