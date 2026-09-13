LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > Saudi Pro League 2026-27: Cristiano Ronaldo Urges Lifetime Bans For Fans Aiming ‘Diogo Jota’ Chants At Ruben Neves

Saudi Pro League 2026-27: Cristiano Ronaldo Urges Lifetime Bans For Fans Aiming ‘Diogo Jota’ Chants At Ruben Neves

Portugal and Al-Nassr footballer Cristiano Ronaldo called for stringent action on fans giving reference of former teammate ​Diogo Jota at Ruben Neves during any Saudi Pro League Match. The veteran athlete urged that stakeholders must come together and ban such fans from football stadiums for life.

Saudi Pro League 2026-27: Cristiano Ronaldo Urges Lifetime Bans For Fans Aiming 'Diogo Jota' Chants At Ruben Neves. (Image Credits: X)
Saudi Pro League 2026-27: Cristiano Ronaldo Urges Lifetime Bans For Fans Aiming 'Diogo Jota' Chants At Ruben Neves. (Image Credits: X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Sun 2026-09-13 20:30 IST

Portugal and Al-Nassr footballer Cristiano Ronaldo called for stringent action on fans giving reference of former teammate ​Diogo Jota at Ruben Neves during any Saudi Pro League Match. The veteran athlete urged that stakeholders must come together and ban such fans from football stadiums for life.

You Might Be Interested In

Ruben Neves a close friend of Diogo Jota

The chants occurred on Saturday during a fixture between ​Al-Taawoun and Neves’ side Al-Hilal in Buraidah, ​Saudi Arabia. Jota died on July 3, 2025, in ⁠a car crash in Zamora, northwestern Spain, along ​with his brother Andre Silva. A close friend ​of Jota, Neves was a pallbearer at his funeral. Footage filmed from the stands during the match and circulated on social media ​appeared to show supporters chanting ‘Jota’. The shouts attracted the ​attention of Neves, who pointed to his eye and then up ‌to ⁠the sky in response.

Passing through the mixed zone after the game, Neves commented, “I hope they don’t go to pray afterwards.”
In response to an Instagram post ​showing the ​footage, Ronaldo commented ⁠from his personal account.
“The league must take action and punish this kind ​of fan behaviour,” said Ronaldo.
“This is no ​longer ⁠football, and there have to be limits. People who behave like this should never be allowed to enter ⁠a ​stadium again.”
The game finished 6-0 ​to Al-Hilal, with Neves playing 75 minutes before being substituted. Reuters has ​contacted Al-Taawoun and Al-Hilal for comment.

Saudi Pro League 2026-27: How has Crisitiano Ronaldo performed for Al-Nassr this season?

Meanwhile, Ronaldo has performed exceptionally well in five appearances for Al-Nassr in the 2026-27 edition of the Saudi Pro League. The 41-year-old missed the opening fixture before making his season debut on August 21, 2026. In five games, he has netted three goals, scoring one apiece against Al-Riyadh SC, Al-Taawoun FC and Abha Club.

With Al-Nassr winning the title last year, the Portuguese star was the top performer, netting 28 goals in 30 appearances for the side. Ronaldo recently retired from international football, drawing curtains on a decorated career after Portugal’s exit from the FIFA World Cup 2026 following a 1-0 defeat to Spain in the Round of 16 encounter.

(With inputs from Reuters)

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Saudi Pro League 2026-27: Cristiano Ronaldo Urges Lifetime Bans For Fans Aiming ‘Diogo Jota’ Chants At Ruben Neves
Tags: al nassrcristiano ronaldoDiogo jotaRuben NevesSaudi Pro League 2026-27

RELATED News

IND vs AFG: Why Is Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Not Playing In 1st T20I In Delhi? Team India’s Big Call On Playing XI Against Afghanistan

US Open 2026 Men’s Final: When And Where To Watch Alexander Zverev vs Ben Shelton? Check Head-To-Head Record, TV Channel And Match Time

‘We Can Beat Any Team’ – Harry Maguire Fires Up Manchester United Before Manchester City Clash at Old Trafford

IND-W vs SL-W: Mohsin Naqvi To Not Attend Women’s Asia Cup 2026 Final In Dubai? Check Latest Update

India vs Afghanistan Live Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch IND vs AFG 1st T20I on Mobile, Laptop And TV?

LATEST NEWS

Bhojpuri Singer Shilpi Raj MMS Went Viral, But Her Reaction To The Controversy Raised More Questions

Girl Went To Sleep After Dinner, Family Found Her Dead In The Morning And A Snake In Her Bed

Putin Gets A Surprise Offer From Modi And Xi Over Ukraine War, Is Russia Ready For Talks In October?

India vs Afghanistan Live Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch IND vs AFG 1st T20I on Mobile, Laptop And TV?

SA vs AUS: Former Mumbai Indians Star Added To South Africa’s ODI Squad To Face Australia As Injury Replacement

‘People Have Been Cheated Twice’: Kejriwal Makes Big Move In Goa, Announces ‘Goa First’ Alliance

Junior Women’s Hockey World Cup 2026: India Edge China Out 1-0 To Complete Hat-Trick Of Title Wins

KBC 18: Arpita Jha Reaches Rs 1 Crore Question After Family’s Debt Crisis, Recalls Father’s Suicidal Thoughts

Sher-E-Punjab 2026 Final: Check Amritsar Soormas vs Ludhiana Lions Preview, Predicted Lineups, Timings, Live Streaming And More

Houthis Capture Tiny Mayun Island, Why This Small Rock Could Trouble Saudi Arabia And Global Shipping

Saudi Pro League 2026-27: Cristiano Ronaldo Urges Lifetime Bans For Fans Aiming ‘Diogo Jota’ Chants At Ruben Neves

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Saudi Pro League 2026-27: Cristiano Ronaldo Urges Lifetime Bans For Fans Aiming ‘Diogo Jota’ Chants At Ruben Neves

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Saudi Pro League 2026-27: Cristiano Ronaldo Urges Lifetime Bans For Fans Aiming ‘Diogo Jota’ Chants At Ruben Neves
Saudi Pro League 2026-27: Cristiano Ronaldo Urges Lifetime Bans For Fans Aiming ‘Diogo Jota’ Chants At Ruben Neves
Saudi Pro League 2026-27: Cristiano Ronaldo Urges Lifetime Bans For Fans Aiming ‘Diogo Jota’ Chants At Ruben Neves
Saudi Pro League 2026-27: Cristiano Ronaldo Urges Lifetime Bans For Fans Aiming ‘Diogo Jota’ Chants At Ruben Neves
Saudi Pro League 2026-27: Cristiano Ronaldo Urges Lifetime Bans For Fans Aiming ‘Diogo Jota’ Chants At Ruben Neves

QUICK LINKS