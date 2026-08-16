LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > SC Delhi Storm Into Durand Cup 2026 Semi-Finals With 5-1 Comeback Win

SC Delhi Storm Into Durand Cup 2026 Semi-Finals With 5-1 Comeback Win

SC Delhi came from behind to beat FC Raengdai 5-1 in the Durand Cup 2026 quarter-final, with Joseph Sunny scoring twice to seal a semi-final spot.

SC Delhi Storm Into Durand Cup 2026 Semi-Finals With 5-1 Comeback Win. Photo Durand Cup Media
SC Delhi Storm Into Durand Cup 2026 Semi-Finals With 5-1 Comeback Win. Photo Durand Cup Media

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: Sun 2026-08-16 20:06 IST

SC Delhi produced a stunning second-half turnaround to beat Durand Cup debutants FC Raengdai 5-1 in the first quarter-final of the 135th IndianOil Durand Cup at the Birsa Munda Football Stadium on Sunday.

Raengdai looked on course for a historic victory after Chongtham Kishan Singh’s spectacular long-range effort gave them the lead in the ninth minute. However, SC Delhi transformed the contest after the interval, with substitute Joseph Sunny scoring twice before Rodriguinho, Juan Sebastian Peña and Augustine Lalrochana completed a comprehensive victory.

You Might Be Interested In

FC Raengdai started brightly and enjoyed plenty of possession in the opening exchanges. Their pressure was rewarded when Kishan Singh unleashed a powerful effort from around 20 metres that dipped sharply, struck the underside of the crossbar and bounced into the net.

SC Delhi responded immediately and created several openings, with captain Lamgoulen Semkholun and Peña coming close to an equaliser. Raengdai goalkeeper Kamei Pantiga and a disciplined defensive unit led by Rojen Meetei did an excellent job of protecting their advantage.

SC Delhi came closest to scoring in the 33rd minute when Lalrinliana Hnamte’s header from a difficult angle struck the post. Raengdai retained their 1-0 lead at half-time despite sustained pressure from their opponents.

The game changed dramatically following the introduction of Sunny. The substitute injected greater pace and directness into SC Delhi’s attack and eventually found the breakthrough in the 57th minute. After receiving the ball from Peña, Sunny found space on the edge of the box and drilled a low shot between two defenders and into the bottom corner.

Ten minutes later, Sunny completed the comeback. Peña produced another outstanding pass to send him through on goal, and the substitute calmly rounded off the move with a composed finish for his second of the afternoon.

Raengdai struggled to regain control as SC Delhi began dictating the tempo. Pantiga kept his side in contention with several impressive saves, including one to deny Rodriguinho in the 78th minute.

The forward finally got his reward four minutes later, showing excellent individual skill to evade two defenders before finding the net with his left foot.

Peña then added a fourth in the third minute of stoppage time after a brilliant run into the penalty area, before Lalrochana completed the rout in the eighth minute of added time with a stylish finish into the far corner.

The 5-1 triumph sends SC Delhi into the semi-finals, where they will face either Indian Army Football Team or East Bengal FC on August 19 at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata.

Despite the defeat, Raengdai can take pride in an impressive debut campaign that saw them reach the quarter-final stage.

Meanwhile, the Durand Cup Tournament Society has continued its initiative to reward emerging talent, with players receiving ₹1 lakh awards. Samuel K. Vanlalpeka and Naorem Somananda Singh of the Indian Air Force Football Team were recognised as Group C’s Emerging Players.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

SC Delhi Storm Into Durand Cup 2026 Semi-Finals With 5-1 Comeback Win
Tags: 135th Durand Cupaugustine lalrochanaBirsa Munda Football Stadiumdurand cup 2026Durand Cup 2026 quarter-finalDurand Cup quarter-finalDurand Cup resultsDurand Cup semi-finalFC RaengdaiIndian FootballIndianOil Durand CupJoseph SunnyJoseph Sunny bracerodriguinhoSC DelhiSC Delhi 5-1 FC RaengdaiSC Delhi vs FC Raengdai

RELATED News

Burnley vs West Ham United Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch English League Championship Live in UK, USA, India And More

FIH Hockey World Cup 2026: Indian Women Hold China to 2-2 Draw Opener; Navneet, Deepika On Scoring Sheet

IND vs SL 1st Test: Devdutt Padikkal Hits Maiden Test 150 as India Reach 460/9 Against Sri Lanka On Day 2

Arsenal Vs Manchester City, FA Community Shield 2026: When and Where to Watch ARS vs MCI on TV, Laptop in UK, USA, India and More

East Bengal vs India Army Live Streaming, Durand Cup 2026: When And Where To Watch EBFC vs INA Online and On TV In India?

LATEST NEWS

ICAR AIEEA PG Answer Key 2026 Released; Know How To Download, Raise Objections By August 18

SC Delhi Storm Into Durand Cup 2026 Semi-Finals With 5-1 Comeback Win

Jasmine Bhasin Reveals Temporary Memory Loss After Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 Stunt, Says ‘Part Of That Experience’ Is Missing

Man Dies 2 Days After Assault Over Son’s School Infrastructure Video

Anurag Kashyap Opens Up About 20-Year Age Gap With Shubhra Shetty: ‘At One Point, I Tried To Push Her Away’

Varanasi Airport Firing Incident Triggers Question: Are Firearms Allowed On Flights?

East Bengal vs India Army Live Streaming, Durand Cup 2026: When And Where To Watch EBFC vs INA Online and On TV In India?

Tail Strike, Tyre Damage: How Vietnam Airlines Boeing 787 Dreamliner Miraculously Landed Back After Late Takeoff

The Hundred Final 2026: All You Need to Know About Men’s and Women’s Finals – Date, Time, Venue, Teams, Squads and Live Streaming

Delhi MCD Worker Stabbed to Death In Full Public View; Bystanders Watch As Victim Breathes His Last

SC Delhi Storm Into Durand Cup 2026 Semi-Finals With 5-1 Comeback Win

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

SC Delhi Storm Into Durand Cup 2026 Semi-Finals With 5-1 Comeback Win

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

SC Delhi Storm Into Durand Cup 2026 Semi-Finals With 5-1 Comeback Win
SC Delhi Storm Into Durand Cup 2026 Semi-Finals With 5-1 Comeback Win
SC Delhi Storm Into Durand Cup 2026 Semi-Finals With 5-1 Comeback Win
SC Delhi Storm Into Durand Cup 2026 Semi-Finals With 5-1 Comeback Win

QUICK LINKS