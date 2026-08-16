Schalke vs Real Madrid Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch Pre-Season Friendly Live in UK, USA, Germany, Spain And More

Schalke vs Real Madrid Live Streaming: Real Madrid will travel to Gelsenkirchen to face Schalke 04 in their final pre-season friendly at the VELTINS-Arena on Sunday (Aug 16). The fixture is also part of the stadium’s 25th-anniversary celebrations. Real Madrid will use the match as their final preparation ahead of their La Liga opener against Espanyol on August 22, while Schalke will continue their preparations for the new campaign before facing Hallescher FC in the first round of the DFB-Pokal on August 24. Here are all the details, including match timings and where to watch the friendly live in India, UK, USA, Germany and Spain.

Schalke vs Real Madrid Pre-Season Friendly Match Details

Match: Schalke 04 vs Real Madrid, Pre-Season Friendly

Schalke 04 vs Real Madrid, Pre-Season Friendly Date: Sunday, August 16, 2026

Sunday, August 16, 2026 Venue: VELTINS-Arena, Gelsenkirchen, Germany

VELTINS-Arena, Gelsenkirchen, Germany Kick-off Time: 8:30 PM IST / 4:00 PM BST / 11:00 AM EDT / 5:00 PM CEST

Where to Watch Schalke vs Real Madrid Live on TV?

Fans in the USA can watch Schalke vs Real Madrid live on FOX Deportes. Viewers in Germany can follow the match on DAZN Germany, while fans in Spain can watch the game on Real Madrid TV.

How to Watch Schalke vs Real Madrid Live Streaming in UK?

Football fans in the UK can watch the Schalke vs Real Madrid pre-season friendly live on DAZN UK. The match will kick off at 4:00 PM BST on Sunday, August 16.

How to Watch Schalke vs Real Madrid Live Streaming in USA?

Viewers in the United States can watch Schalke vs Real Madrid live on Paramount+. The match is scheduled to begin at 11:00 AM EDT (8:00 AM PDT) on Sunday.

How to Watch Schalke vs Real Madrid Live Streaming in Germany?

Fans in Germany can watch the pre-season friendly between Schalke and Real Madrid live on DAZN Germany. Kick-off is scheduled for 5:00 PM local time at the VELTINS-Arena.

How to Watch Schalke vs Real Madrid Live Streaming in Spain?

Viewers in Spain can watch the match on Real Madrid TV. The friendly is scheduled to kick off at 5:00 PM CEST, with Real Madrid using the fixture as their final test before the start of the La Liga campaign.

Schalke vs Real Madrid Team News

Real Madrid will look to give their squad valuable minutes in their final pre-season outing before beginning their La Liga campaign against Espanyol on August 22. The match will also provide the coaching staff with an opportunity to assess the squad’s fitness and tactical preparations. Schalke will similarly use the fixture as an important test before their DFB-Pokal first-round clash against Hallescher FC on August 24.

Schalke vs Real Madrid Match Prediction

Real Madrid will enter the fixture as favourites given their superior squad depth and quality, but Schalke will have the advantage of playing at home and will be motivated by the occasion surrounding the VELTINS-Arena’s 25th anniversary. The Spanish giants should have enough quality to finish their pre-season campaign with a victory, although Schalke could provide a competitive test.