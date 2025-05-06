Home
Tuesday, May 6, 2025
School Teacher Remembers Virat Kohli’s Big Dream, ‘Ma’am, I’ll Be The Next Sachin Tendulkar’

Before becoming one of India’s most celebrated cricketers, Virat Kohli was just a schoolboy with a big dream. He had a natural liking for subjects like science and math, but his heart was firmly set on sports, especially cricket.

“Ma’am, I Will Be the Next Sachin Tendulkar”

Kohli’s teachers at Vishal Bharti Public School in New Delhi remember him as a confident young student who often spoke about his future in cricket.

“Ma’am, I will be the next Sachin Tendulkar of Indian team,” he would say, with a spark in his eyes.

Despite his devotion to the sport, Kohli never let his studies slip. His teachers recall how he managed to balance both, and how his confidence always left a lasting impression.

Over the years, he lived up to his words. Kohli, who considers Tendulkar his hero, went on to break the batting legend’s record for the most ODI centuries during the 2023 World Cup.

“He (Tendulkar) is perfection when it comes to batting. But I am never going to be as good as him,” Kohli said after equaling Tendulkar’s milestone of 49 centuries.

“It’s a very emotional moment for me, I know where I come from. I know the days where I have been watched him on TV, and just to get that appreciation from him means a lot to me,” he added.

From U-19 Glory to International Fame

Kohli first grabbed headlines in 2007 when he captained India to victory in the U-19 World Cup. That win marked the beginning of his rise in the cricketing world.

As he grew in the sport, Kohli became known for his unmatched consistency and hunger for runs. He has scored nearly 27,600 runs in international cricket, with 82 centuries and 143 half-centuries to his name.

He has also been a key part of India’s most memorable triumphs. These include the 2011 ODI World Cup, the 2013 Champions Trophy, the 2024 T20 World Cup, and the 2025 Champions Trophy.

The One Prize That Still Waits

Despite his long list of achievements, the IPL trophy continues to be the one title that has eluded Kohli.

He is currently playing for Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the ongoing season of the tournament. With the team pushing hard for a playoff spot, fans are once again hopeful that Kohli’s wait for an IPL title might finally come to an end.

Since the league’s first season in 2008, Kohli has remained a loyal figure in the RCB camp. Yet, the elusive IPL crown is still missing from his otherwise remarkable career.

