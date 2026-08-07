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Home > Sports News > Scotland vs Canada Live Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch SCO vs CAN, ICC CWC League 2?

Scotland vs Canada Live Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch SCO vs CAN, ICC CWC League 2?

Scotland vs Canada Live Streaming: Get complete SCO vs CAN ICC CWC League 2 live streaming details, match date, IST timing, venue, squads, and FanCode OTT streaming information. Scotland enter as favourites against Canada in the crucial Cricket World Cup League 2 clash.

Scotland vs Canada Live Streaming Details
Scotland vs Canada Live Streaming Details

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Fri 2026-08-07 13:29 IST

Scotland vs Canada Live Streaming: The caravan of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 continues in Scotland with the hosts in action against Canada. The home team will face Canada in the Forthill Stadium in Dundee, Scotland. The hosts climbed to second place in the ICC CWC League 2 points table with an abandoned game against the United Arab Emirates in the previous game. As they face sixth-placed Canada today, Scotland will once again the favourites to win. 

Scotland vs Canada, ICC CWC League 2 Live Streaming

When will the Scotland vs Canada, ICC CWC League 2 match take place?

The Scotland vs Canada, ICC CWC League 2 match is going to take place on Friday, 7th August 2026.

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When will the Scotland vs Canada, ICC CWC League 2 match start?

The Scotland vs Canada, ICC CWC League 2 match will start at 11:00 AM in Scotland (3:30 P.M. IST) in Dundee, Scotland on Friday, 7th August.

Where will the Scotland vs Canada, ICC CWC League 2 match be played?

The Scotland vs Canada, ICC CWC League 2 match will be played at Forthill Cricket Ground, Dundee, in Scotland.

Where to watch the Scotland vs Canada, ICC CWC League 2 match in India?

The Scotland vs Canada, ICC CWC League 2 match will be live-streamed on the FanCode app and website. 

Scotland Team Last Five Results

Date Opponent Competition Venue Result
Aug 3, 2026 United Arab Emirates CWC League 2 Dundee, Scotland No Result
May 20, 2026 United States of America CWC League 2 Kirtipur, Nepal Lost by 6 wickets
May 18, 2026 Nepal CWC League 2 Kirtipur, Nepal Lost by 6 wickets
May 14, 2026 United States of America CWC League 2 Kirtipur, Nepal Won by 2 runs (DLS)
May 14, 2026 Nepal CWC League 2 Kirtipur, Nepal Won by 2 runs (DLS)

Canada Team Last Five Results

Date Opponent Competition Venue Result
Aug 5, 2026 United Arab Emirates CWC League 2 Dundee, Scotland No Result
Jun 16, 2026 Netherlands CWC League 2 King City, Canada No Result
Jun 12, 2026 United States of America CWC League 2 King City, Canada Lost by 5 wickets
Jun 10, 2026 Netherlands CWC League 2 King City, Canada Won by 2 wickets
Jun 6, 2026 United States of America CWC League 2 King City, Canada Lost by 8 wickets

Scotland vs Canada, ICC CWC League 2 Squads

Scotland Squad: George Munsey, Finlay McCreath, Brandon McMullen, Richie Berrington (C), Michael English, Matthew Cross (wk), Jack Jarvis, Mark Watt, Jasper Davidson, Zainullah Ihsan, Safyaan Sharif, Michael Jones, Ollie Jones, Lyle Robertson

Canada Squad: Yuvraj Samra, Ali Nadeem (wk), Pargat Singh, Matthew Spoors, Nicholas Kirton, Harsh Thaker, Akhil Kumar, Saad Bin Zafar (C), Shreyas Movva, Kaleem Sana, Zahid Shirzad, Shivam Sharma, Sukhjinder Singh, Anoop Ravi, Aaditya Varadarajan, Gurbaz Bajwa, Mansab Gill

Also Read: East Delhi Riders vs West Delhi Lions LIVE Streaming: Check When and Where To Watch DPL 2026, EDR vs WDL Match 14 LIVE on Mobile, TV and Laptop

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Scotland vs Canada Live Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch SCO vs CAN, ICC CWC League 2?
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Scotland vs Canada Live Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch SCO vs CAN, ICC CWC League 2?
Scotland vs Canada Live Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch SCO vs CAN, ICC CWC League 2?
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