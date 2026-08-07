Scotland vs Canada Live Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch SCO vs CAN, ICC CWC League 2?

Scotland vs Canada Live Streaming: The caravan of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 continues in Scotland with the hosts in action against Canada. The home team will face Canada in the Forthill Stadium in Dundee, Scotland. The hosts climbed to second place in the ICC CWC League 2 points table with an abandoned game against the United Arab Emirates in the previous game. As they face sixth-placed Canada today, Scotland will once again the favourites to win.
Scotland vs Canada, ICC CWC League 2 Live Streaming
When will the Scotland vs Canada, ICC CWC League 2 match take place?
The Scotland vs Canada, ICC CWC League 2 match is going to take place on Friday, 7th August 2026.
When will the Scotland vs Canada, ICC CWC League 2 match start?
The Scotland vs Canada, ICC CWC League 2 match will start at 11:00 AM in Scotland (3:30 P.M. IST) in Dundee, Scotland on Friday, 7th August.
Where will the Scotland vs Canada, ICC CWC League 2 match be played?
The Scotland vs Canada, ICC CWC League 2 match will be played at Forthill Cricket Ground, Dundee, in Scotland.
Where to watch the Scotland vs Canada, ICC CWC League 2 match in India?
The Scotland vs Canada, ICC CWC League 2 match will be live-streamed on the FanCode app and website.
Scotland Team Last Five Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Competition
|Venue
|Result
|Aug 3, 2026
|United Arab Emirates
|CWC League 2
|Dundee, Scotland
|No Result
|May 20, 2026
|United States of America
|CWC League 2
|Kirtipur, Nepal
|Lost by 6 wickets
|May 18, 2026
|Nepal
|CWC League 2
|Kirtipur, Nepal
|Lost by 6 wickets
|May 14, 2026
|United States of America
|CWC League 2
|Kirtipur, Nepal
|Won by 2 runs (DLS)
|May 14, 2026
|Nepal
|CWC League 2
|Kirtipur, Nepal
|Won by 2 runs (DLS)
Canada Team Last Five Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Competition
|Venue
|Result
|Aug 5, 2026
|United Arab Emirates
|CWC League 2
|Dundee, Scotland
|No Result
|Jun 16, 2026
|Netherlands
|CWC League 2
|King City, Canada
|No Result
|Jun 12, 2026
|United States of America
|CWC League 2
|King City, Canada
|Lost by 5 wickets
|Jun 10, 2026
|Netherlands
|CWC League 2
|King City, Canada
|Won by 2 wickets
|Jun 6, 2026
|United States of America
|CWC League 2
|King City, Canada
|Lost by 8 wickets
Scotland vs Canada, ICC CWC League 2 Squads
Scotland Squad: George Munsey, Finlay McCreath, Brandon McMullen, Richie Berrington (C), Michael English, Matthew Cross (wk), Jack Jarvis, Mark Watt, Jasper Davidson, Zainullah Ihsan, Safyaan Sharif, Michael Jones, Ollie Jones, Lyle Robertson
Canada Squad: Yuvraj Samra, Ali Nadeem (wk), Pargat Singh, Matthew Spoors, Nicholas Kirton, Harsh Thaker, Akhil Kumar, Saad Bin Zafar (C), Shreyas Movva, Kaleem Sana, Zahid Shirzad, Shivam Sharma, Sukhjinder Singh, Anoop Ravi, Aaditya Varadarajan, Gurbaz Bajwa, Mansab Gill
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Pragun is a passionate cricket follower and writer who deeply loves the game. Having completed his education with a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, he has an experience of almost two years in diverse fields. He is known for his statistical and analytical articles. Pragun tries to bring life to his articles by adding a layer of enthusiasm from the perspective of a hardcore fan. Apart from writing cricket articles, he sometimes appears on YouTube videos on a friend’s podcast.