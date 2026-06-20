Scotland vs Morocco, FIFA World Cup 2026: Ismael Saibari’s Lone Strike Put Atlas Lions in Control of Group C

FIFA World Cup 2026: A combination of early defensive sleepwalking and a history-making strike spelled disaster for Scotland as Morocco Football Team walked away with a fully deserved 1-0 win in a high-stakes FIFA World Cup 2026 Group C encounter at the Boston Stadium.

The pre-match narrative was focused entirely on the sea of blue invading Foxborough. The roaring “Tartan Army” had transformed local avenues into a mini-Glasgow, riding high on confidence from an opening-day triumph against Haiti. Steve Clarke’s side knew a positive result against the African heavyweights would essentially wrap up an unprecedented knockout invitation. Instead, it took exactly 71 seconds for Mohamed Ouahbi’s clinical tactical framework to shatter that party atmosphere into absolute silence.

Directly from the initial sequence, the Scottish defensive structure completely lost its positioning. Morocco’s technical midfield line spotted a gaping structural vacuum and pushed a precise aerial distribution over the top. Emerging from the blind side of Grant Hanley, Ismael Saibari effortlessly tracked the bouncing ball to hit a thunderous, half-volley into the top corner past a helpless Angus Gunn. The astonishing 71-second finish officially rewrote the record books as the swiftest goal scored in the tournament so far.

The psychological punch left Scotland visibly chasing shadows for the remainder of the opening forty-five minutes. Real Madrid playmaker Brahim Díaz, orchestrating as the focal creative hub, completely took command of the possession landscape. The Atlas Lions moved the ball with breathtaking velocity, using 18-year-old sensation Ayyoub Bouaddi and Bilal El Khannouss to weave around a rigid, flat-footed Scottish midfield block. Gunn was forced into emergency service early in the second interval, stretching to tip a dangerous El Khannouss header over the bar.

As desperation mounted, Clarke went to his bench just before the hour mark, throwing on teenage attacker Ben Doak and physical target-man Lyndon Dykes to implement a direct, long-ball approach. The tactical tweak injected some fire into the final acts. Scott McTominay was bundled over in the area but Scotland were furious as the frantic penalty claims were waved away by the referee. John McGinn and McTominay both launched body-on-the-line attempts from Andy Robertson crosses during a frenetic six minutes of stoppage time, but Morocco’s rearguard stood perfectly firm.

Morocco now have four points in the bag and look sure to progress to the Round of 32 while Scotland will face a high-noon shoot-out against Brazil in Miami