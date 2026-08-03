Scotland vs United Arab Emirates Live Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch SCO vs UAE, ICC CWC League 2?

Scotland vs United Arab Emirates Live Streaming: The ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 heads to Dundee in Scotland. The hosts will be in action against the United Arab Emirates in a series of matches at the Forthill Cricket Ground, which will also feature Canada. Placed third on the points table, these series of matches are extremely crucial for Scotland, who can make it to the top two. Having played 32 games, the same as the USA (1st) and the Netherlands (2nd), Scotland will be playing the two bottom-ranked teams in an attempt to overtake the two teams ahead of them.
Thanks to their position on the ICC CWC League 2 standings, Scotland is expected to qualify directly for the qualifiers. Meanwhile, for the UAE, making it to the World Cup qualifiers might not be possible even if they win each of their remaining games.
Scotland vs United Arab Emirates, ICC CWC League 2 Live Streaming
When will the Scotland vs United Arab Emirates, ICC CWC League 2 match take place?
The Scotland vs United Arab Emirates, ICC CWC League 2 match is going to take place on Monday, 3rd August 2026.
When will the Scotland vs United Arab Emirates, ICC CWC League 2 match start?
The Scotland vs United Arab Emirates, ICC CWC League 2 match will start at 11:00 AM in Scotland (3:30 P.M. IST) in Dudee, Scotland on Monday, 3rd August.
Where will the Scotland vs United Arab Emirates, ICC CWC League 2 match be played?
The Scotland vs United Arab Emirates, ICC CWC League 2 match will be played at Forthill Cricket Ground, Dundee, in Scotland.
Where to watch the Scotland vs United Arab Emirates, ICC CWC League 2 match in India?
The Scotland vs United Arab Emirates, ICC CWC League 2 match will be live-streamed on the FanCode app and website.
Scotland Team Last Five Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Competition
|Venue
|Result
|May 20, 2026
|United States of America
|CWC League 2
|Kirtipur, Nepal
|Lost by 6 wickets
|May 18, 2026
|Nepal
|CWC League 2
|Kirtipur, Nepal
|Lost by 6 wickets
|May 14, 2026
|United States of America
|CWC League 2
|Kirtipur, Nepal
|Won by 2 runs (DLS)
|May 14, 2026
|Nepal
|CWC League 2
|Kirtipur, Nepal
|Won by 2 runs (DLS)
|Apr 12, 2026
|Namibia
|CWC League 2
|Windhoek, Namibia
|Won by 7 wickets
United Arab Emirates Team Last Five Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Competition
|Venue
|Result
|May 3, 2026
|Oman
|CWC League 2
|Kirtipur, Nepal
|Won by 54 runs
|May 1, 2026
|Nepal
|CWC League 2
|Kirtipur, Nepal
|Lost by 6 runs (DLS)
|Apr 27, 2026
|Oman
|CWC League 2
|Kirtipur, Nepal
|Won by 25 runs
|Apr 25, 2026
|Nepal
|CWC League 2
|Kirtipur, Nepal
|Lost by 37 runs
|Apr 21, 2026
|Nepal
|CWC League 2
|Kirtipur, Nepal
|Lost by 8 wickets
Scotland vs United Arab Emirates, ICC CWC League 2 Squads
Scotland Squad: George Munsey, Finlay McCreath, Brandon McMullen, Richie Berrington (C), Michael English, Matthew Cross (wk), Jack Jarvis, Mark Watt, Jasper Davidson, Zainullah Ihsan, Safyaan Sharif, Michael Jones, Ollie Jones, Lyle Robertson
United Arab Emirates Squad: Aryansh Sharma, Adeeb Usmani (wk), Harpreet Singh Bhatia (C), Muhammad Shahdad, Akshdeep Nath, Aayan Afzal Khan, Sohaib Khan, Muhammad Mohsin, Muhammad Arfan, Junaid Siddique, Simranjeet Singh, Muhammad Jawadullah, Rahul Chopra, Dhruv Parashar, Tanish Suri
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Pragun is a passionate cricket follower and writer who deeply loves the game. Having completed his education with a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, he has an experience of almost two years in diverse fields. He is known for his statistical and analytical articles. Pragun tries to bring life to his articles by adding a layer of enthusiasm from the perspective of a hardcore fan. Apart from writing cricket articles, he sometimes appears on YouTube videos on a friend’s podcast.