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Home > Sports News > Scotland vs United Arab Emirates Live Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch SCO vs UAE, ICC CWC League 2?

Scotland vs United Arab Emirates Live Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch SCO vs UAE, ICC CWC League 2?

Scotland vs United Arab Emirates Live Streaming details for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 match in Dundee. Check the SCO vs UAE match date, start time, venue, FanCode live streaming, squads, standings, and qualification implications as Scotland targets a top-two finish.

Scotland vs UAE Live Streaming Details
Scotland vs UAE Live Streaming Details

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Mon 2026-08-03 13:42 IST

Scotland vs United Arab Emirates Live Streaming: The ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 heads to Dundee in Scotland. The hosts will be in action against the United Arab Emirates in a series of matches at the Forthill Cricket Ground, which will also feature Canada. Placed third on the points table, these series of matches are extremely crucial for Scotland, who can make it to the top two. Having played 32 games, the same as the USA (1st) and the Netherlands (2nd), Scotland will be playing the two bottom-ranked teams in an attempt to overtake the two teams ahead of them. 

Thanks to their position on the ICC CWC League 2 standings, Scotland is expected to qualify directly for the qualifiers. Meanwhile, for the UAE, making it to the World Cup qualifiers might not be possible even if they win each of their remaining games. 

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Scotland vs United Arab Emirates, ICC CWC League 2 Live Streaming

When will the Scotland vs United Arab Emirates, ICC CWC League 2 match take place?

The Scotland vs United Arab Emirates, ICC CWC League 2 match is going to take place on Monday, 3rd August 2026.

When will the Scotland vs United Arab Emirates, ICC CWC League 2 match start?

The Scotland vs United Arab Emirates, ICC CWC League 2 match will start at 11:00 AM in Scotland (3:30 P.M. IST) in Dudee, Scotland on Monday, 3rd August.

Where will the Scotland vs United Arab Emirates, ICC CWC League 2 match be played?

The Scotland vs United Arab Emirates, ICC CWC League 2 match will be played at Forthill Cricket Ground, Dundee, in Scotland.

Where to watch the Scotland vs United Arab Emirates, ICC CWC League 2 match in India?

The Scotland vs United Arab Emirates, ICC CWC League 2 match will be live-streamed on the FanCode app and website. 

Scotland Team Last Five Results

Date Opponent Competition Venue Result
May 20, 2026 United States of America CWC League 2 Kirtipur, Nepal Lost by 6 wickets
May 18, 2026 Nepal CWC League 2 Kirtipur, Nepal Lost by 6 wickets
May 14, 2026 United States of America CWC League 2 Kirtipur, Nepal Won by 2 runs (DLS)
May 14, 2026 Nepal CWC League 2 Kirtipur, Nepal Won by 2 runs (DLS)
Apr 12, 2026 Namibia CWC League 2 Windhoek, Namibia Won by 7 wickets

United Arab Emirates Team Last Five Results

Date Opponent Competition Venue Result
May 3, 2026 Oman CWC League 2 Kirtipur, Nepal Won by 54 runs
May 1, 2026 Nepal CWC League 2 Kirtipur, Nepal Lost by 6 runs (DLS)
Apr 27, 2026 Oman CWC League 2 Kirtipur, Nepal Won by 25 runs
Apr 25, 2026 Nepal CWC League 2 Kirtipur, Nepal Lost by 37 runs
Apr 21, 2026 Nepal CWC League 2 Kirtipur, Nepal Lost by 8 wickets

Scotland vs United Arab Emirates, ICC CWC League 2 Squads

Scotland Squad: George Munsey, Finlay McCreath, Brandon McMullen, Richie Berrington (C), Michael English, Matthew Cross (wk), Jack Jarvis, Mark Watt, Jasper Davidson, Zainullah Ihsan, Safyaan Sharif, Michael Jones, Ollie Jones, Lyle Robertson

United Arab Emirates Squad: Aryansh Sharma, Adeeb Usmani (wk), Harpreet Singh Bhatia (C), Muhammad Shahdad, Akshdeep Nath, Aayan Afzal Khan, Sohaib Khan, Muhammad Mohsin, Muhammad Arfan, Junaid Siddique, Simranjeet Singh, Muhammad Jawadullah, Rahul Chopra, Dhruv Parashar, Tanish Suri

Also Read: IND vs SL: Another Jasprit Bumrah Injury, Another Big Question For Team India’s Backroom Staff — Report

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Scotland vs United Arab Emirates Live Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch SCO vs UAE, ICC CWC League 2?
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Scotland vs United Arab Emirates Live Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch SCO vs UAE, ICC CWC League 2?
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