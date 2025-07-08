Scott Frost Blames Job Quality Over Performance, Saying He ‘Didn’t Really Want To’ Accept The Nebraska Position.

After a dismal stint at Nebraska, Scott Frost is back at UCF, trying to turn his head coaching career around. The legendary Husker player and head coach is now making some audacious statements on his tenure at Lincoln.

Frost was questioned about his time at Nebraska and the most important lesson he took away from his tenure as head coach during Big 12 Media Days. His direct response is likely to infuriate a lot of Husker supporters.

According to Chris Vannini of The Athletic, Frost responded, “Don’t take the wrong job.”

Frost: “I said I wouldn’t leave (UCF) unless it was someplace you could win a national championship. I got tugged in a direction to try to help my alma mater and didn’t really want to do it. It wasn’t a good move. I’m lucky to get back to a place where I was a lot happier.” — Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) July 8, 2025







Frost also stated that, if it weren’t for a position that he thought could win the national title, he would not have left UCF in the first place. Additionally, he asserted that he was “tugged” to attempt to support his alma mater, which he had no intention of doing.

Even though I didn’t particularly want to, I felt pressured to try to support my alma mater. “That wasn’t a smart move,” Frost admitted. “I’m fortunate to return to a place where I was much happier.”

Frost had just finished a quick two-year turnaround for the Knights with a 13-0 unbeaten season at UCF when he was hired in Lincoln. Regretfully, his time at Nebraska never lived up to the expectations.

During Frost’s tenure as head coach, the Huskers finished 16–31 overall, reaching their peak with a 5-7 record in 2019. After a 1-2 start to the 2022 season, he was finally let go. It is difficult to accept Frost’s assertion that he had no desire to attempt to resurrect his alma mater, regardless of the outcome. Furthermore, Frost was not coerced into the position, thus it is certainly difficult for a program legend to accept that he was “tugged” in that way.

In any case, given how his tenure at Nebraska concluded, it will be intriguing to watch how his first season as head coach since 2022 unfolds. Frost now has to rebuild UCF’s program in the very competitive Big 12, where prior achievements won’t matter much. It remains to be seen if he can overcome the negative effects of his time at Nebraska and demonstrate that he is more than simply a coach with unrealized potential.

