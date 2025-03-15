Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, March 16, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Sports»
  • Seattle Basketball Icon Slick Watts Passes Away At 73

Seattle Basketball Icon Slick Watts Passes Away At 73

Watts’ influence on the Seattle basketball community remains undeniable. His contributions as a player, mentor, and advocate will be remembered for generations.

Seattle Basketball Icon Slick Watts Passes Away At 73

Slick Watts


Seattle basketball icon and former Seattle SuperSonics point guard, Donald Earl “Slick” Watts, has passed away at the age of 73. Watts, known for his signature headbands and dynamic playing style, was a beloved figure in the Seattle basketball community.

Undrafted out of Xavier University of Louisiana, Watts joined the Seattle SuperSonics in 1973 and quickly became a fan favorite. His tenacious defense and playmaking skills helped him lead the NBA in assists and steals during the 1975-76 season. Despite missing out on the Sonics’ 1979 NBA Championship, Watts cemented his legacy in Seattle with his electrifying performances and commitment to the game.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

A Lasting Impact Beyond the Court

After retiring from professional basketball, Watts dedicated his life to education and youth development. He became a physical education teacher and basketball coach within the Seattle School District, inspiring countless students for multiple decades before retiring in 2017. His impact extended far beyond the court as he remained deeply engaged in Seattle’s basketball culture.

Devoted Advocate for Seattle Basketball

Even after the SuperSonics relocated to Oklahoma City in 2008, Watts continued to champion Seattle basketball. He regularly attended local games, supported the WNBA’s Seattle Storm, and remained a visible presence at events advocating for the return of an NBA team to the city. His dedication to Seattle’s basketball scene made him a revered ambassador for the sport.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Remembering Slick Watts

Watts’ son, Donald Watts, who operates the Watts Basketball training academy, honored his father on social media, writing, “You did so much for so many of us. It was an honor to call you pops.” Watts had suffered a stroke in 2021 and had been dealing with health issues in the years since.

Watts’ influence on the Seattle basketball community remains undeniable. His contributions as a player, mentor, and advocate will be remembered for generations.

Slick Watts may no longer be with us, but his legacy will continue to inspire. From his days leading the Sonics on the court to his years shaping young athletes in Seattle, Watts’ impact on basketball and the community will never be forgotten. His passing is a significant loss for the basketball world and the city of Seattle.

ALSO READ: Mbappé Inspires Real Madrid To Victory As Milan And Bayern Face Mixed Fortunes

Filed under

Seattle Basketball Slick Watts

Seattle basketball icon a

Seattle Basketball Icon Slick Watts Passes Away At 73
In a controversial move,

Trump Invokes 18th-Century Wartime Law For Deportations, Sparks Legal Battle
Kylian Mbappé showcased

Mbappé Inspires Real Madrid To Victory As Milan And Bayern Face Mixed Fortunes
Barcelona coach Hansi Fli

Hansi Flick Demands ‘Total Focus’ As Barcelona Face Atletico Madrid In Title Showdown
Magee, Mississippi, exper

Earthquake Strikes Magee, Mississippi Amid Tornado Outbreak
Union Home Minister Amit

‘Love For Bharat Unites Us All’, Amit Shah Honors Mizoram’s 7-Year-Old Singing Sensation With A...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Trump Invokes 18th-Century Wartime Law For Deportations, Sparks Legal Battle

Trump Invokes 18th-Century Wartime Law For Deportations, Sparks Legal Battle

Mbappé Inspires Real Madrid To Victory As Milan And Bayern Face Mixed Fortunes

Mbappé Inspires Real Madrid To Victory As Milan And Bayern Face Mixed Fortunes

Hansi Flick Demands ‘Total Focus’ As Barcelona Face Atletico Madrid In Title Showdown

Hansi Flick Demands ‘Total Focus’ As Barcelona Face Atletico Madrid In Title Showdown

Earthquake Strikes Magee, Mississippi Amid Tornado Outbreak

Earthquake Strikes Magee, Mississippi Amid Tornado Outbreak

‘Love For Bharat Unites Us All’, Amit Shah Honors Mizoram’s 7-Year-Old Singing Sensation With A Guitar Gift

‘Love For Bharat Unites Us All’, Amit Shah Honors Mizoram’s 7-Year-Old Singing Sensation With A...

Entertainment

Ajith Kumar’s ‘Good Bad Ugly’ Story Allegedly Leaked Online; USA First Show Set For April 9

Ajith Kumar’s ‘Good Bad Ugly’ Story Allegedly Leaked Online; USA First Show Set For April

Watch | Nayanthara & Vignesh Shivan Stunning Chennai Home Studio: A Perfect Blend Of Heritage And Modernity

Watch | Nayanthara & Vignesh Shivan Stunning Chennai Home Studio: A Perfect Blend Of Heritage

John Abraham’s The Diplomat Fails To Impress At Box Office; Sees 14% Drop In Day 2 Collection, Why?

John Abraham’s The Diplomat Fails To Impress At Box Office; Sees 14% Drop In Day

‘Test’ Movie: R Madhavan Introduces His Character As Saravanan, A Struggling Scientist’s Intense Journey

‘Test’ Movie: R Madhavan Introduces His Character As Saravanan, A Struggling Scientist’s Intense Journey

Prakash Raj Slams Pawan Kalyan Over Language Row, Says, “Don’t Impose Your Hindi”

Prakash Raj Slams Pawan Kalyan Over Language Row, Says, “Don’t Impose Your Hindi”

Lifestyle

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival

Miu Miu Fall 2025: The Bullet Bra Is Back, And It’s Bolder Than Ever

Miu Miu Fall 2025: The Bullet Bra Is Back, And It’s Bolder Than Ever

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips