Seattle Basketball Icon Slick Watts Passes Away At 73

Seattle basketball icon and former Seattle SuperSonics point guard, Donald Earl “Slick” Watts, has passed away at the age of 73. Watts, known for his signature headbands and dynamic playing style, was a beloved figure in the Seattle basketball community.

Undrafted out of Xavier University of Louisiana, Watts joined the Seattle SuperSonics in 1973 and quickly became a fan favorite. His tenacious defense and playmaking skills helped him lead the NBA in assists and steals during the 1975-76 season. Despite missing out on the Sonics’ 1979 NBA Championship, Watts cemented his legacy in Seattle with his electrifying performances and commitment to the game.

A Lasting Impact Beyond the Court

After retiring from professional basketball, Watts dedicated his life to education and youth development. He became a physical education teacher and basketball coach within the Seattle School District, inspiring countless students for multiple decades before retiring in 2017. His impact extended far beyond the court as he remained deeply engaged in Seattle’s basketball culture.

Devoted Advocate for Seattle Basketball

Even after the SuperSonics relocated to Oklahoma City in 2008, Watts continued to champion Seattle basketball. He regularly attended local games, supported the WNBA’s Seattle Storm, and remained a visible presence at events advocating for the return of an NBA team to the city. His dedication to Seattle’s basketball scene made him a revered ambassador for the sport.

Remembering Slick Watts

Watts’ son, Donald Watts, who operates the Watts Basketball training academy, honored his father on social media, writing, “You did so much for so many of us. It was an honor to call you pops.” Watts had suffered a stroke in 2021 and had been dealing with health issues in the years since.

Watts’ influence on the Seattle basketball community remains undeniable. His contributions as a player, mentor, and advocate will be remembered for generations.

Slick Watts may no longer be with us, but his legacy will continue to inspire. From his days leading the Sonics on the court to his years shaping young athletes in Seattle, Watts’ impact on basketball and the community will never be forgotten. His passing is a significant loss for the basketball world and the city of Seattle.

