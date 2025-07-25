Seattle Mariners and LA Angels Clash: Start Time, How to Watch and Key Players

As the playoff race intensifies, the Seattle Mariners (55-48) travel to Angel Stadium to take on the Los Angeles Angels (49-54) on Friday (July 25) at 9:38 p.m. ET. Bryan Woo takes the mound for Seattle, while José Soriano gets the start for L.A. Here’s everything you need to know to catch the action.

How to Watch and Stream

Fans can tune in live on ROOT Sports Northwest or FDSW (Bally Sports West in some markets). For those looking to stream, Fubo offers live access to both networks, a great option for cord-cutters. Want to experience it in person? Tickets are still available via Vivid Seats.

Game Preview: Mariners Lead Series

Seattle enters the game following a 4-2 win over the Angels on Thursday. Logan Evans tossed five solid innings, and Julio Rodríguez powered the offense with a home run. The Angels’ Yusei Kikuchi struggled, allowing three earned runs over 4.2 innings.

The Mariners have been slightly better than average this season, especially at the plate. Their 142 home runs rank sixth in Major League Baseball (MLB), and their pitching staff has a 3.95 ERA. Meanwhile, the Angels boast 149 homers (fourth in MLB) but continue to be plagued by a weak pitching unit, ranking 26th in ERA (4.67).

Starting Pitchers: Woo vs. Soriano

Seattle’s Bryan Woo (8-5, 2.76 ERA) has been sharp lately, allowing just two or fewer runs in four of his last five starts. Opponents are batting only .205 against him.

The Angels’ José Soriano (7-7, 3.83 ERA) has shown flashes of dominance but has struggled with consistency. He was solid in his last start against Philadelphia, going 7.0 innings and giving up just two earned runs.

Players to Watch

Seattle: Catcher Cal Raleigh leads the team with 39 HRs and 84 RBIs. Julio Rodríguez adds speed and power with 107 hits and a .416 slugging percentage.

Los Angeles: Taylor Ward is the big bat for the Angels (23 HRs, 76 RBIs), while Zach Neto and Nolan Schanuel contribute solid averages.

Both teams are looking to gain ground in the AL West and Friday’s game could be a crucial swing in momentum.

