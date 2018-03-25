Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel wins the Australian Grand Prix by taking an advantage over Lewis Hamilton’s Mercedes error. This race marks his fifth Grand Prix win since his debut in 2007 in the world number one race. Lewis Hamilton had bagged the pole position on March 24 to qualify for the final race but couldn’t manage to get past the Ferrari driver.

In a terrific race, Ferrari champion Sebastian Vettel has won the season-opening Australian Grand Prix in the final combat with four-time Mercedes world champion Lewis Hamilton. The pole position was however won by Lewis on March 24, the latter couldn’t make it big at the final race while even after many odds Vettel went on to clinch the title. With this race, Sebastian Vettel has become a fifth-time Formula One world champion with the advantage after pitting into a Safety Car to beat Lewis Hamilton to victory.

After coming second in the race, it has been revealed by Nico Rosberg that Lewis Hamilton has been frustrated during the Formula One race. As per reports, Hamilton’s Mercedes had an error during the Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel’s virtual safety car to pounce onto the track, leading the latter taking advantage. The German racing driver managed to pass Lewis Hamilton, as Hamilton pitted just before the safety car came out, while Vettel pitted during the safety car, which gave him a lesser time lapse.

ALSO READ: Ball-tampering: Steve Smith, David Warner step down as captain and vice-captain; Tim Paine to lead Australia

However, Nico Rosberg said, that after the error took place it was hard for Hamilton to follow the car in front. Lewis has given his best and not being able to subsequently push to bag the winning position has annoyed him. Apart from these factors, the other thing that has irked the racer is the wearing out of his Mercedes tyres. Rosberg further added, “That’s always really annoying as a driver when you want to hunt the guy down but you can’t. He tried everything.” But there is nothing to worry as this is the season’s first race and it is yet to be seen in the later races, how Lewis copes up with his odds.

ALSO READ: Australia vs South Africa: Steve Smith, Cameron Bancroft admit they tampered ball to gain advantage

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App