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Home > Sports News > See Pics | Cristiano Ronaldo’s Fiancee Georgina Rodríguez Turns Heads in Black Bikini During Private Mallorca Getaway Amid Wedding Rumours

See Pics | Cristiano Ronaldo’s Fiancee Georgina Rodríguez Turns Heads in Black Bikini During Private Mallorca Getaway Amid Wedding Rumours

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez were spotted enjoying a family holiday in Mallorca just days before their reported wedding in Madeira. Georgina's latest photos with Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. have gone viral as fresh reports suggest the couple are preparing to tie the knot at Funchal Cathedral, followed by a reception at the Savoy Palace Hotel.

Georgina Rodriguez and Cristiano Ronaldo are set to marry each other in Madeira. Image Credit: Instagram
Georgina Rodriguez and Cristiano Ronaldo are set to marry each other in Madeira. Image Credit: Instagram

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Mon 2026-08-03 16:41 IST

Cristiano Ronaldo, having achieved all there is to achieve on the football field, is in the headlines for his marriage to Georgina Rodriguez. The 41-year-old Portuguese star will reportedly be tying the knot in the coming week in his hometown of Madeira. Days before the wedding, Georgina shared a series of images where she can be seen enjoying a vacation with her soon-to-be husband and his eldest son, Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. In the photos, the trio can be seen vacationing along the coastline on Mallorca while eating gourmet food. 

Cristiano Ronaldo – Georgina Rodriguez Wedding

Georgina Rodriguez, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Cristiano Ronaldo Jr seen sharing a meal on their vacation. Image Credit: Instagram/Georgina Rodriguez

Georgina Rodriguez, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Cristiano Ronaldo Jr seen sharing a meal on their vacation. Image Credit: Instagram/Georgina Rodriguez

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Portugal’s football icon and the Al-Nassr forward, 41-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo, will be marrying his lover of many years, Georgina Rodriguez, this coming weekend on the beautiful island of Madeira. The Portuguese star is to tie the knot with the mother of their kids, Rodrigo, at Funchal Cathedral – this, as per the British media outlet, The Sun. The festivities will then be at the luxurious five-star hotel Savoy Palace, where a reception will be held.

Georgina Rodriguez is set to marry Cristiano Ronaldo in his hometown in the island of Madeira. Image Credit: Instagram/Georgina Rodriguez

Georgina Rodriguez is set to marry Cristiano Ronaldo in his hometown in the island of Madeira. Image Credit: Instagram/Georgina Rodriguez

Cristiano Ronaldo – Georgina Rodriguez Wedding Date Revealed?

Georgina Rodriguez shared a series of pictures from her vacation with Cristiano Ronaldo and Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. Image Credit: Instagram/Georgina Rodriguez

Georgina Rodriguez shared a series of pictures from her vacation with Cristiano Ronaldo and Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. Image Credit: Instagram/Georgina Rodriguez

According to reports from multiple media outlets, Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez are set to tie the knot next Saturday in the island of Madeira. With the Funchal Cathedral hosting the wedding, the time of the event has also been confirmed. According to local reports, the Cathedral only hosts weddings at 3 PM. 

Georgina Rodriguez is a model and influencer by profession. Image Credit: Instagram/Georgina Rodriguez

Georgina Rodriguez is a model and influencer by profession. Image Credit: Instagram/Georgina Rodriguez

Georgina Rodriguez Relation With Cristiano Ronaldo Jr

Georgina Rodriguez is not the biological mother of Cristiano Ronaldo's eldest child, Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. Image Credit: Instagram/Georgina Rodriguez

Georgina Rodriguez is not the biological mother of Cristiano Ronaldo's eldest child, Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. Image Credit: Instagram/Georgina Rodriguez

Cristiano Ronaldo’s eldest son, Cristiano Ronaldo Jr is not the biological son of Georgina Rodriguez. However, she has been like a parent to the 16-year-old since being involved with the football icon in 2016. In the series of pictures shared by Georgina, she reserved special mention for Ronaldo Jr. The caption read, “Junior, a sculptor, and his talent in everything he sets his mind to. Since he was little, this trip has been our special time. Dad, Mom, and him, together at sea, summer after summer.”

The identity of the biological mother of Cristiano Ronaldo Jr has never been revealed and the 41-year-old footballer has held full custody of his eldest son. 

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Five Kids’ Relationship to Georgina

Georgina and Cristiano Ronaldo are parents to two of the five children of the football icon. Image Credit: Instagram/Georgina Rodriguez

Georgina and Cristiano Ronaldo are parents to two of the five children of the football icon. Image Credit: Instagram/Georgina Rodriguez

Only two of Cristiano Ronaldo’s five children are biological children of Georgina Rodriguez. After Ronaldo Jr, the Al Nassr forward welcomed twins Eva Maria and Mateo via surrogacy in 2017. Georgina and Ronaldo then welcomed their first child, Alana. In 2022, expecting twins, Georgina gave birth to Bella Esmeralda, but Angel died during childbirth. 

Also Read: Gianni Infantino’s Another Term as FIFA President in Doubt? Wales Withdraws Support After Failed FIFA Stake Sale Plan

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See Pics | Cristiano Ronaldo’s Fiancee Georgina Rodríguez Turns Heads in Black Bikini During Private Mallorca Getaway Amid Wedding Rumours
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See Pics | Cristiano Ronaldo’s Fiancee Georgina Rodríguez Turns Heads in Black Bikini During Private Mallorca Getaway Amid Wedding Rumours

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See Pics | Cristiano Ronaldo’s Fiancee Georgina Rodríguez Turns Heads in Black Bikini During Private Mallorca Getaway Amid Wedding Rumours

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See Pics | Cristiano Ronaldo’s Fiancee Georgina Rodríguez Turns Heads in Black Bikini During Private Mallorca Getaway Amid Wedding Rumours
See Pics | Cristiano Ronaldo’s Fiancee Georgina Rodríguez Turns Heads in Black Bikini During Private Mallorca Getaway Amid Wedding Rumours
See Pics | Cristiano Ronaldo’s Fiancee Georgina Rodríguez Turns Heads in Black Bikini During Private Mallorca Getaway Amid Wedding Rumours
See Pics | Cristiano Ronaldo’s Fiancee Georgina Rodríguez Turns Heads in Black Bikini During Private Mallorca Getaway Amid Wedding Rumours

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