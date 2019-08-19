Indian skipper and husband of Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli, posted a heart and a lovestruck on Anushka Sharma's latest bikini photo. The picture is has garnered thousands of likes and comments section is loaded with lovely comments.

Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma, who is in West Indies along with her husband and Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli, has shared some really hot picture on the photo-sharing site Instagram. Posing in orange Colour bikini at a beach, Anushka Sharma was all in smiles. She was looking marvelous wearing black sunglasses and her hairs were pulled back in a bun. Sharing the picture on Instagram, Anushka Sharma said, “Sunkissed and blessed.” The post has been liked by thousands of people and the comment section is loaded with lovely messages and comments.

Soon after Anushka Sharma’s post went viral, her husband Virat Kohli poured in love and posted a heart and love-struck on her post.

Earlier today, Virat posted a picture remembering his 11-year-long journey in international cricket. Both of them got married in December 2017 and since then, both have been sharing the relationship goals and lovely moments they celebrate together. In his post, Virat Kohli thanked God for the blessing him with so much talent and pouring love on him. He said may all get the power and strength to fulfill their dreams. He urged people to always choose the right track in life.

Anushka Sharma has been one of the most popular celebrities in the Bollywood industry and has delivered several blockbuster hits like PK, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, Sultan, Sui Dhagam, Jab Harry Met Sejal, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Band Baja Baarat, NH 10, Dil Dhadhkne Do, Bamaash Company, Sanju, Ladies vs Ricky Bahl and many others.

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App