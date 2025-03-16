Selection Sunday 2025: NCAA Tournament Bracket Reveal Time, TV Schedule, And Top Contenders

The wait is almost over—Selection Sunday is here, and the madness is about to begin. As teams anxiously await their fate, the road to the Final Four starts with the unveiling of the official bracket.

Selection Sunday 2025: The official March Madness bracket will be unveiled on Sunday evening, setting the stage for more than two weeks of high-intensity competition. The tournament kicks off with play-in games on Tuesday and Wednesday, followed by a thrilling first round on Thursday and Friday. Over the course of 32 games across eight different locations, teams will battle for a spot in the Final Four, which is set to take place in San Antonio on April 5 and 7.

Auburn Slight Favorite Over Duke

According to BetMGM Sportsbook, Auburn holds a slight edge over Duke as the favorite to win the national championship. Florida and Houston are also strong contenders.

Reigning champion UConn is looking to achieve a rare three-peat, a feat not accomplished since the early 1970s. Meanwhile, Big East champion St. John’s has emerged as one of the top teams in the country under the guidance of veteran coach Rick Pitino.

Selection Sunday: Key Dates and Broadcast Information

When does Selection Sunday start?

The Selection Sunday show begins at 6 p.m. ET on Sunday, March 16.

How to watch Selection Sunday?

The men’s tournament selection show will be broadcast live on CBS at 6 p.m. ET. The women’s tournament selection show will air on ESPN at 8 p.m. ET.

When does the NCAA tournament start?

Men’s tournament: The First Four games take place on March 18-19, with the first round scheduled for March 20-21.

The First Four games take place on March 18-19, with the first round scheduled for March 20-21. Women’s tournament: The First Four games are set for March 19-20, with the first round on March 21-22.

Selection Sunday: North Carolina and Texas Face Uncertain Fate

For teams on the bubble, the final hours before the bracket reveal bring intense anxiety. North Carolina and Texas are among those whose tournament hopes were shaken by Colorado State’s unexpected run through the Mountain West Conference tournament. The Rams’ victory could secure at least three, possibly five, spots for the Mountain West, depending on whether runner-up Boise State also receives a bid.

Both North Carolina and Texas notched two wins in their respective conference tournaments, briefly boosting their chances of making the field of 68. However, their fate now rests in the hands of the NCAA selection committee.

“If Texas makes it in, the SEC could set a record with 14 teams in the tournament, which would represent nearly 20% of all available spots,” a tournament analyst noted. The current record for most bids from a single conference is 11, set by the Big East in 2011.

Meanwhile, the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) faces a historic low if North Carolina is left out. The ACC, which currently has 18 teams, may only send three teams to the tournament, marking its lowest representation since 2000, when it had just nine teams.

Texas and North Carolina will be closely watching Sunday’s matchups, particularly Memphis vs. UAB in the American Athletic Conference title game and VCU vs. UAB in the Atlantic 10. If Memphis or VCU lose, one more at-large bid could be taken off the table, further complicating the outlook for these bubble teams.

The Battle for the No. 1 Overall Seed

Among the top seeds, Duke has been at the center of discussion. On Saturday, the Blue Devils assured the NCAA that their star player, Cooper Flagg, will be ready for the tournament despite missing the last two ACC Tournament games due to an ankle injury. Even without Flagg, Duke managed to secure the ACC title with a 73-62 victory over Louisville.

As the selection committee determines the top overall seed, Duke’s case will be weighed against Auburn’s. While Auburn fell in the SEC Tournament semifinals, the team benefits from competing in what is widely considered the toughest conference in the country.

Big 12 champion Houston also has a strong case for the top spot, while Florida was a favorite to claim a No. 1 seed—though a loss to Tennessee in the SEC title game could allow the Volunteers to take that final top seed instead.

A Day of High Stakes and High Drama

With the tournament field set to be revealed, fans, analysts, and teams alike are bracing for an emotional rollercoaster. Some programs will celebrate their ticket to March Madness, while others will be left heartbroken.

For teams like North Carolina and Texas, every result leading up to Selection Sunday matters. And for powerhouses like Duke and Auburn, the focus is now on positioning themselves for a deep tournament run.

