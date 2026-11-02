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Home > Sports News > ‘Selectors Missed A Trick’: Former India World Cup Winners Questions Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s India Recall, Names Young Pacers Who Missed Out

‘Selectors Missed A Trick’: Former India World Cup Winners Questions Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s India Recall, Names Young Pacers Who Missed Out

Bhuvneshwar Kumar India Comeback: Irfan Pathan has questioned the selectors’ decision to recall Bhuvneshwar Kumar for India’s T20I series against New Zealand, arguing that emerging fast bowlers missed a valuable opportunity. The 2007 T20 World Cup winner named Mayank Yadav and Prince Yadav as youngsters who could have gained crucial international experience.

‘Selectors Missed A Trick’: Former India World Cup Winners Questions Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s India Recall, Names Young Pacers Who Missed Out

Published By: PRIYANSHU PRIYADARSHI
Published: Mon 2026-11-02 12:30 IST

Bhuvneshwar Kumar India Comeback: Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan has questioned the selectors’ decision to bring Bhuvneshwar Kumar back into the T20I setup for the series against New Zealand. Pathan believes the opportunity could have been used to test emerging fast bowlers, arguing that the timing of the veteran pacer’s return was difficult to justify with the next T20 World Cup still some distance away.

Bhuvneshwar returned to India’s T20I side after a four-year absence but managed just one wicket across four appearances in the five-match series, conceding 180 runs. India won the opening three matches before losing the final two, prompting discussions about selection choices and the team’s preparations for future assignments.

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Pathan, a member of India’s 2007 T20 World Cup-winning team, stressed that his criticism was about the selection strategy rather than Bhuvneshwar’s ability as a bowler. He believes India could have gained more by exposing younger pacers to international cricket in New Zealand.

Irfan Pathan Questions Timing Of Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s Return

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Pathan argued that the selectors needed to consider the broader purpose of the series when choosing the squad. In his view, recalling an experienced bowler made less sense when the next T20 World Cup was not immediately approaching.

Pathan suggested that Bhuvneshwar’s experience might have been more relevant if India were preparing for a nearer 50-over World Cup. With the T20 tournament still some way off, he felt the five-match series presented an opportunity to assess alternatives in the fast-bowling department.

The former all-rounder also made it clear that the pacer’s figures should not be the sole basis for judging the decision. He acknowledged that Bhuvneshwar had bowled well during parts of his spells before conceding runs later, adding that such fluctuations can happen to any bowler.

Mayank Yadav, Prince Yadav Among Pacers Pathan Wants India To Test

Pathan highlighted Mayank Yadav and Prince Yadav as two young fast bowlers who could have benefited from opportunities against New Zealand. He believes international exposure on challenging overseas pitches can help emerging players develop their skills and improve their decision-making under pressure.

According to Pathan, giving young pacers a sustained run would have allowed the team management to evaluate their readiness rather than limiting their opportunities to isolated appearances. He also emphasised the importance of testing bowlers on surfaces where inaccurate deliveries can be punished.

The former India cricketer’s argument centres on long-term planning: selectors must balance the value of experienced players with the need to build a deeper pool of international-ready fast bowlers.

India Clinch T20I Series 3-2 Despite Losing Final Two Matches

India secured the five-match series after winning the first three games, but New Zealand claimed victories in the final two matches. The results brought attention to individual performances and the choices made during the series.

Bhuvneshwar’s return was one of the talking points, given his limited wicket tally and the runs he conceded. However, Pathan’s central concern was not simply the numbers on the scorecard. He questioned whether the series offered a better developmental opportunity for younger bowlers who could contribute to India’s future plans.

With India continuing to assess its options across formats, the debate highlights a familiar selection challenge: how to use international fixtures to remain competitive while preparing the next generation of fast bowlers.

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‘Selectors Missed A Trick’: Former India World Cup Winners Questions Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s India Recall, Names Young Pacers Who Missed Out
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‘Selectors Missed A Trick’: Former India World Cup Winners Questions Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s India Recall, Names Young Pacers Who Missed Out

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‘Selectors Missed A Trick’: Former India World Cup Winners Questions Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s India Recall, Names Young Pacers Who Missed Out

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‘Selectors Missed A Trick’: Former India World Cup Winners Questions Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s India Recall, Names Young Pacers Who Missed Out
‘Selectors Missed A Trick’: Former India World Cup Winners Questions Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s India Recall, Names Young Pacers Who Missed Out
‘Selectors Missed A Trick’: Former India World Cup Winners Questions Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s India Recall, Names Young Pacers Who Missed Out
‘Selectors Missed A Trick’: Former India World Cup Winners Questions Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s India Recall, Names Young Pacers Who Missed Out
‘Selectors Missed A Trick’: Former India World Cup Winners Questions Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s India Recall, Names Young Pacers Who Missed Out

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