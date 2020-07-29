A Pakistani cricket fan recently got the shock of his life, when he found out that the cricketer he had just taken a photo with, Haris Ruaf, had just tested positive for Covid-19!

Muhammad Shahab Ghuari, a Pakistani cricket fan, recently got to click a selfie with Pakistan national team pacer Haris Rauf. Soon after though, Ghuari realised that Rauf, with whom he had taken a photo, had tested positive for Covid. Rauf was unable to join Pakistan’s tour of England after testing positive for the virus in the tests, a few days before the team was scheduled to leave Pakistan.

Ecstatic upon taking the selfie, the fan then began to wonder why exactly the cricketer was still in the country, since all the other cricketers who were playing in the England series had left. After doing a quick Google search, he found out that Rauf had tested positive for coronavirus. Rauf was replaced by Mohammad Amir, who left for England last week after testing negative for Covid-19 twice.

Rauf was tested for the virus a total of 6 times, 5 results of which came positive. In order to be eligible for selection, a player must test negative for COVID in two consecutive tests, but Rauf tested negative n his 5th, and positive in the 6th.

Shadab Khan, Haider Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Rizwan, Wahab Riaz, Imran Khan, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Hasnain and Kashif Bhatti are other players who tested positive, but some of them were able to clear the later tests.

It was also learned that Rauf had broken Pakistan’s quarantine policy. It may be related to his catching the virus.

