Senegal vs Colombia Live streaming India Time: Senegal and Colombia will face each other in a highly-anticipated Group H match on June 28, Thursday, at 07:30 pm. The live streaming will be available on Sonyliv.com and Sonyliv app while the live TV coverage can be accessed on Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 3.

All eyes will be on James Rodriguez and Sadio Mane in the upcoming match

Senegal vs Colombia Live streaming India Time: It will be a massive battle of wits between Senegal and Colombia when the two sides will lock horns in the final Group H match on Thursday. The momentum undoubtedly will be with Colombia which is coming fresh from an emphatic 3-0 win over Poland. On the other hand, it will be an uphill struggle for the African side which fought extremely hard to earn a 2-2 draw with Japan in the earlier group fixture.

Colombia will once again rely on their previous match hero James Rodriguez to put in a top performance and sail their ship to bay without much hassle. While for Senegal, all eyes will be on Sadio Mane who has been pulling the strings from the midfield in his side’s magnificent displays.

Senegal currently lies at the second spot in the Group H table with 4 points while Colombia follows closely at the third spot with 3 points. The South American side will have to secure a victory over the African team in order to advance to the round of 16 stage.

Where and how to watch the Senegal vs Colombia online live streaming?

Senegal vs Colombia live stream will be available on Sonyliv.com and Sonyliv app.

When and what time is the final Group H match of Colombia?

The Senegal vs Colombia match will be played on June 28, Thursday, and it will commence from 07:30 pm IST onwards.

Where and how to watch the live TV coverage of FIFA World Cup 2018 match? Which TV channel will have the Senegal vs Colombia match live?

The live TV coverage of the Senegal vs Colombia game will be available on Sony Ten 2 in English and Sony Ten 3 in Hindi.

What will be the likely lineups?

Senegal: Khadim Ndiaye; Youssouf Sabaly, Kalidou Koulibaly, Salif Sane, Moussa Wague; Cheikhou Kouyate, Pape Alioune Ndiaye, Idrissa Gana Gueye; Sadio Mane, Mbaye Niang, Ismaila Sarr

Colombia: David Ospina; Santiago Arias, Davinson Sanchez, Yerry Mina, Johan Mojica; Mateus Uribe, Carlos Sanchez, Juan Cuadrado, Juan Quintero, James Rodriguez; Radamel Falcao

