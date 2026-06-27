LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
shimla CCTV video Ujjain DUBAI ASAP Rocky Golu Delhi Monsoon Jacqueline Fernandez erling haaland goals tournament form Meerut bus fire Mumbai local train murder azan ban Bargarh defence news Ayodhya news AI Data Centres shimla CCTV video Ujjain DUBAI ASAP Rocky Golu Delhi Monsoon Jacqueline Fernandez erling haaland goals tournament form Meerut bus fire Mumbai local train murder azan ban Bargarh defence news Ayodhya news AI Data Centres shimla CCTV video Ujjain DUBAI ASAP Rocky Golu Delhi Monsoon Jacqueline Fernandez erling haaland goals tournament form Meerut bus fire Mumbai local train murder azan ban Bargarh defence news Ayodhya news AI Data Centres shimla CCTV video Ujjain DUBAI ASAP Rocky Golu Delhi Monsoon Jacqueline Fernandez erling haaland goals tournament form Meerut bus fire Mumbai local train murder azan ban Bargarh defence news Ayodhya news AI Data Centres
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
shimla CCTV video Ujjain DUBAI ASAP Rocky Golu Delhi Monsoon Jacqueline Fernandez erling haaland goals tournament form Meerut bus fire Mumbai local train murder azan ban Bargarh defence news Ayodhya news AI Data Centres shimla CCTV video Ujjain DUBAI ASAP Rocky Golu Delhi Monsoon Jacqueline Fernandez erling haaland goals tournament form Meerut bus fire Mumbai local train murder azan ban Bargarh defence news Ayodhya news AI Data Centres shimla CCTV video Ujjain DUBAI ASAP Rocky Golu Delhi Monsoon Jacqueline Fernandez erling haaland goals tournament form Meerut bus fire Mumbai local train murder azan ban Bargarh defence news Ayodhya news AI Data Centres shimla CCTV video Ujjain DUBAI ASAP Rocky Golu Delhi Monsoon Jacqueline Fernandez erling haaland goals tournament form Meerut bus fire Mumbai local train murder azan ban Bargarh defence news Ayodhya news AI Data Centres
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > Senegal vs Iraq FIFA World Cup 2026: Sadio Mane’s Side Thrash 10-Man Iraq 5-0 to Boost Round of 32 Hopes

Senegal vs Iraq FIFA World Cup 2026: Sadio Mane’s Side Thrash 10-Man Iraq 5-0 to Boost Round of 32 Hopes

Senegal kept their FIFA World Cup 2026 knockout hopes alive with a dominant 5-0 win over 10-man Iraq. Goals from Ismaila Sarr, Pape Gueye and Iliman Ndiaye helped Sadio Mane’s side boost their goal difference and qualification chances.

Senegal defeated Iraq 5-0 to boost its chances of making it to the Round of 32. Image Credit: ANI
Senegal defeated Iraq 5-0 to boost its chances of making it to the Round of 32. Image Credit: ANI

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Sat 2026-06-27 03:50 IST

Senegal national football team vs Iraq national football team: Senegal defeated 10-man Iraq 5-0 on Friday to maintain their World Cup knockout ambitions. Iraq was eliminated from the competition. Both teams needed to win, ideally by a wide margin, to stay in the running for one of the final eight slots in the round of 32, so survival was at stake. They put an end to their rivals’ chances of making it to the tournament’s final stages. 

FIFA World Cup 2026: Iraq reduced to 10 Men as Senegal lead first half

They made a flying start, opening the scoring in just the fourth minute when Abdoulaye Seck’s header from a corner took a decisive deflection off Sunderland midfielder Habib Diarra, wrong-footing Iraq goalkeeper Ahmed Basil. Iraq’s task became significantly harder nine minutes later when defender Rebin Sulaka was shown a straight red card after pulling back Sadio Mane on the edge of the box, with the decision confirmed following a VAR review for denial of a clear goalscoring opportunity. Mane tested Basil from the resulting free-kick, but Senegal were unable to add a second goal in the first half despite their numerical advantage. 

You Might Be Interested In

FIFA World Cup 2026: Senegal fires in four goals in second half

The breakthrough eventually came in the 56th minute after Zidane Iqbal was dispossessed on the edge of his own box, allowing Lamine Camara to set up Ismaila Sarr for a simple finish to make it 2-0. Three minutes later, Senegal extended their lead spectacularly as substitute Pape Gueye curled a stunning left-foot strike into the top corner with his first involvement after coming on. Gueye struck again in the 71st minute with a powerful long-range effort to complete a quickfire brace, before another substitute, Iliman Ndiaye, in the 82nd minute, added the fifth to round off a commanding performance. 

FIFA World Cup 2026: Senegal eyes Round of 32 berth

The result leaves Senegal in a strong position to progress, with their superior goal difference potentially proving decisive in the race for qualification. After a five-goal win against Iraq, Senegal now has three points with a two-goal positive differential. Among teams placed third in other groups with three points, Senegal has the best goal difference. However, both Croatia and Algeria, who have three points each are yet to play their final game. It looks likely that Senegal would finish among the best eight third-placed teams in the standings. Having made to the round of 16, four years before, the Sadio Mane-starrer side would be hoping to go one step further in 2026.

Also Read: France vs Norway, FIFA World Cup 2026: Ousmane Dembele Hat-Trick Powers Les Bleus to 4-1 Win, Top Spot in Group I

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Senegal vs Iraq FIFA World Cup 2026: Sadio Mane’s Side Thrash 10-Man Iraq 5-0 to Boost Round of 32 Hopes
Tags: FIFA World Cup 2026Iliman NdiayeIraq national football teamIsmaila SarrPape GueyeSadio ManeSenegal 5-0 Iraqsenegal national football teamSenegal vs Iraq

RELATED News

Spain vs Uruguay FIFA World Cup 2026: Alex Baena Goal Sends Spain Into Knockouts, Uruguay Eliminated

France vs Norway, FIFA World Cup 2026: Ousmane Dembele Hat-Trick Powers Les Bleus to 4-1 Win, Top Spot in Group I

ENG vs NZ 3rd Test: Blair Tickner Ruled Out With Concussion After Jofra Archer Bouncer, Zak Foulkes Named Replacement

‘I Don’t Answer People Who Are Not Honest’: Sourav Ganguly Reveals Why He Ignored Greg Chappell’s Imran Khan Petition Request

IND vs IRE 1st T20I: Ireland Beat Shreyas Iyer’s India by 34 Runs to Register First-Ever Win Over Men In Blue

LATEST NEWS

Venezuela Earthquake: Fresh 4.9 Magnitude Tremor Strikes After Twin Quakes

Senegal vs Iraq FIFA World Cup 2026: Sadio Mane’s Side Thrash 10-Man Iraq 5-0 to Boost Round of 32 Hopes

IND vs IRE 1st T20I: Ireland Beat Shreyas Iyer’s India by 34 Runs to Register First-Ever Win Over Men In Blue

6 Killed After Pickup Vehicle Plunges Into Deep Gorge In Shimla

19-Year-Old BA Student Stabbed 16 Times In 15 Seconds By Stalker In Ujjain

UAE's Missile Alert Sparks Panic Before Authorities Call It A Mistake

EFCCC Announces Juhi Shakya as Maharashtra State Vice President to Reinforce Statewide Environmental Initiatives

ASAP Rocky Faces Heat After Telling Female Fans 'You're Fine As Fk'

Mirzapur The Movie: Shweta Tripathi Shares Why Revisiting Golu Felt So Different

XLRI Earns Prestigious Level 5 Positive Impact Rating 2026, Reinforcing its Commitment to Responsible Leadership

Senegal vs Iraq FIFA World Cup 2026: Sadio Mane’s Side Thrash 10-Man Iraq 5-0 to Boost Round of 32 Hopes

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Senegal vs Iraq FIFA World Cup 2026: Sadio Mane’s Side Thrash 10-Man Iraq 5-0 to Boost Round of 32 Hopes

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Senegal vs Iraq FIFA World Cup 2026: Sadio Mane’s Side Thrash 10-Man Iraq 5-0 to Boost Round of 32 Hopes
Senegal vs Iraq FIFA World Cup 2026: Sadio Mane’s Side Thrash 10-Man Iraq 5-0 to Boost Round of 32 Hopes
Senegal vs Iraq FIFA World Cup 2026: Sadio Mane’s Side Thrash 10-Man Iraq 5-0 to Boost Round of 32 Hopes
Senegal vs Iraq FIFA World Cup 2026: Sadio Mane’s Side Thrash 10-Man Iraq 5-0 to Boost Round of 32 Hopes

QUICK LINKS