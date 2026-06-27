Senegal vs Iraq FIFA World Cup 2026: Sadio Mane’s Side Thrash 10-Man Iraq 5-0 to Boost Round of 32 Hopes

Senegal national football team vs Iraq national football team: Senegal defeated 10-man Iraq 5-0 on Friday to maintain their World Cup knockout ambitions. Iraq was eliminated from the competition. Both teams needed to win, ideally by a wide margin, to stay in the running for one of the final eight slots in the round of 32, so survival was at stake. They put an end to their rivals’ chances of making it to the tournament’s final stages.

FIFA World Cup 2026: Iraq reduced to 10 Men as Senegal lead first half

They made a flying start, opening the scoring in just the fourth minute when Abdoulaye Seck’s header from a corner took a decisive deflection off Sunderland midfielder Habib Diarra, wrong-footing Iraq goalkeeper Ahmed Basil. Iraq’s task became significantly harder nine minutes later when defender Rebin Sulaka was shown a straight red card after pulling back Sadio Mane on the edge of the box, with the decision confirmed following a VAR review for denial of a clear goalscoring opportunity. Mane tested Basil from the resulting free-kick, but Senegal were unable to add a second goal in the first half despite their numerical advantage.

FIFA World Cup 2026: Senegal fires in four goals in second half

The breakthrough eventually came in the 56th minute after Zidane Iqbal was dispossessed on the edge of his own box, allowing Lamine Camara to set up Ismaila Sarr for a simple finish to make it 2-0. Three minutes later, Senegal extended their lead spectacularly as substitute Pape Gueye curled a stunning left-foot strike into the top corner with his first involvement after coming on. Gueye struck again in the 71st minute with a powerful long-range effort to complete a quickfire brace, before another substitute, Iliman Ndiaye, in the 82nd minute, added the fifth to round off a commanding performance.

FIFA World Cup 2026: Senegal eyes Round of 32 berth

The result leaves Senegal in a strong position to progress, with their superior goal difference potentially proving decisive in the race for qualification. After a five-goal win against Iraq, Senegal now has three points with a two-goal positive differential. Among teams placed third in other groups with three points, Senegal has the best goal difference. However, both Croatia and Algeria, who have three points each are yet to play their final game. It looks likely that Senegal would finish among the best eight third-placed teams in the standings. Having made to the round of 16, four years before, the Sadio Mane-starrer side would be hoping to go one step further in 2026.

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