Senior India National Team Players Unhappy With Gautam Gambhir’s Coaching Style, Raise Concerns With BCCI: Report

Gautam Gambhir’s position as India’s men’s head coach has reportedly come under increased scrutiny, with some senior players and members of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said to have expressed reservations about his coaching approach.

According to a report by Cricblogger, Gambhir does not currently enjoy the same level of authority and backing within the board that he had earlier in his tenure. While the head coach continues to have the BCCI’s support, the report claims that sections of the board and the dressing room have become increasingly concerned about his methods.

Players Reportedly Raise Concerns

The report claims that some senior India players have informally communicated their reservations about Gambhir’s coaching style to former India cricketers as well as individuals within the BCCI.

One of the concerns reportedly relates to accountability. According to the report, certain BCCI officials believe Gambhir has, on several occasions, pointed towards players, the Centre of Excellence or members of the support staff when explaining India’s defeats, while taking comparatively less responsibility for decisions made by the team management.

The report suggests that this perception has gradually extended into the dressing room, adding another layer of pressure on the head coach.

Gambhir’s Authority Under Scrutiny

Gambhir was given considerable influence over India’s team setup when he took charge, including a say in the appointment of support staff and broader decision-making.

However, some officials reportedly feel that the level of control granted to the former India batter has not produced results commensurate with the expectations surrounding the role.

India’s struggles in Test cricket, along with disappointing results against Australia and South Africa, have increased the scrutiny. Gambhir had previously escaped much of the criticism following those defeats, with players shouldering a significant portion of the blame.

His comments about India’s problems being part of a “transition” also attracted criticism, particularly because he had earlier insisted that there was no transition within the team.

Sri Lanka Tour Could Be Crucial

The upcoming Sri Lanka tour could now become an important test for Gambhir. Another underwhelming series would likely increase questions about his future and the extent of support he continues to receive from the BCCI.

However, Gambhir still has one significant advantage: his contract reportedly runs until 2027. With the ODI World Cup approaching, removing a head coach with only a little over a year remaining on his deal would represent a major decision for the BCCI.

There is also no guarantee that a suitable replacement would immediately be available or willing to take on a role involving extensive travel, intense scrutiny and constant pressure.

For now, Gambhir remains in charge. But if India’s results fail to improve, the growing concerns around his coaching style could become increasingly difficult for the BCCI to ignore.