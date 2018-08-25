Tennis star Serena Williams, who is famous for her amazing style and outfits, has been the talk of the town after she wore a black colour body fit catsuit. Serena was looking stunning in her new outfit and attracted the crowd at the French Open. For the fans of Serena Williams, here is the list of her best outfits she wore at the international matches.

America’s top tennis seed Sarina Williams, who is known for her stylish outfits, has been restricted from wearing black colour catsuit by the French Tennis Federation. Recently Serena Williams wore a black colour body fit catsuit in the French Open, which later sparked a controversy. French Tennis Federation President Bernard Giudicelli, in an interview, said that such indiscipline will not be tolerated and players should respect the game and the place.

It was not the first time that Serena Williams wore an attractive and eye-catching outfit at International matches. While Serena Williams told the reporters that she the catsuit is helpful in avoiding the blood clots.

Sarena Williams has been in the limelight for her dressing sense and eye-popping outfits.

Here is the list of Serena Williams’ sartorial choices:

1. Serena Williams at the Italian Open: Top tennis seed in the black colour outfit was looking stunning at the Italian Open 2016.

2. Serena at Wimbledon: The white colour outfit on a perfect body was looking stunning at the Wimbledon.

3. Serena at Australian Open: The yellow colour top and skirt with a black headband were enough to catch anyone’s attention at the Australian Open.

4. Serena Williams at Miami Open: Serena in cool blue colour top and skirt looked amazing at the Miami Open.

5. Serena at Hopman Cup: White colour simple, elegant, and classic dress attracted the crowd more than her fiery shots.

6. Serena at French Open: Tennis stars favourite blue colour dress has always boosted her confidence.

7. Serena at Indian Wells: This dress was almost similar to what she wore in Miami and the style and elegance were new as always.

8. Serena at Olympics: Serena Williams black one-piece dress stunned the crowd as she was looking smokingly hot.

9. Serena at US Open: The white colour one-piece dress with pink stripes on the skirt and pink colour arm-bands were eye-popping that impressed the crowd at the US Open.

10. Serena Williams at French Open: The body fit, black colour catsuit caught all the attention and made her fans fall in love as she was looking marvellous at the French Open.

