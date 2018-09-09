The 23-time Grand Slam Champion Serena Williams has come out in open to slam the chair umpire Carlos Ramos saying that she did not cheat in the women’s singles final against Naomi Osaka on Saturday and has also accused the umpire of "sexism".

Serena fumed at the warning, telling Ramos that she has never cheated in her life.

The 20-year-old Naomi Osaka on Saturday became the 1st Japanese player to win a major title with a straight-set victory over former world number one Serena Williams in the US Open Women’s final. However, the story that marred the terrific match was Serena Williams’feud with umpire Carlos Ramos after he issued her a violation for receiving coaching during the play.

It’s a known fact that the 23-time Grand Slam Champion has faced racist attacks for most of her life, however, after the US Open finals on Saturday, she said she believes sexism is rampant in the sport.

“A Thief”

In the 1st set, umpire Carlos Ramos issued a warning to Serena after her Coach, Patrick Mouratoglou was seen trying to advice Serena during the match. According to reports, Mouratoglou has admitted to coaching saying 100 percent of coaches in 100 percent of matches act similarly.

However, Serena fumed at the warning, telling Ramos that she has never cheated in her life. Not to mention, she made the remarks while demanding an apology from Ramos.

Then, when Serena failed to get back on serve in the second set, Williams smashed her racquet, inviting a point penalty.

Williams then, in frustration, said You’re a thief, too,” to Ramos, who issued a verbal penalty to Williams.

“It was a Sexist remark”

“I’m here fighting for women’s rights and for women’s equality and for all kinds of stuff. For me to say ‘thief’ and for him to take a game, it made me feel like it was a sexist remark,” Williams said at a news conference following her loss.

He’s never taken a game from a man because they said ‘thief.’ For me it blows my mind. But I’m going to continue to fight for women,” Serena was quoted by CNN as saying.

