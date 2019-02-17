Last week against Chelsea, Aguero netted his 11th Premier League hat-trick to go level with legendary Englishman Alan Shearer on the list of most league hattricks. He also secured a hattrick earlier against Arsenal and is a joint-top scorer in the current season with 17 goals from 23 matches.

Manchester City hitman Sergio Aguero believes Pep Guardiola’s men are in driving seat on all fronts in the ongoing campaign and can go on to achieve a historic quadruple by the end of 2018-19 season. The 30-year-old Argentine also iterated that his heart is very much set in England for now and he doesn’t want to move away from City. Manchester City is hot on Liverpool’s trail at the Premier League table, while they are alive and looking strong in Carabao Cup, FA Cup and UEFA Champions League.

While speaking to media about Manchester City’s chances in all competitions this season, Sergio Aguero said that if a team gets to this stage in the season where City is with a chance to win four titles then it means the team is doing very well. He further hoped that his team wins the four major trophies this season before conceding that he knows that no team has ever accomplished such feat. He also added that he would like to go down in the history of the club by achieving the feat and by scoring goals in all final matches.

The Argentina striker also took time to talk about his future at Manchester City and asserted that he is more than happy at the club and feels no need to seek a move elsewhere. “City are a champion team with a champion coach. What else am I going to want? I’m very happy at City and for now, I don’t even think about leaving,” said Aguero.

“It’s a great club that always looks after its players. I saw it from the very first day I arrived and it’s continued ever since. I still don’t know what I will do when I finish ­playing, but I will continue in the football world, that’s for sure. For now, I just dream of winning titles with City every season, that is my main challenge,” he added.

