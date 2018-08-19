Juventus were the heavy favourites to claim an overwhelming victory in the match but a spirited Chievo side shellshocked Allegri's men with a strong challenge. Sami Khedira gave an early lead to Juventus but it was nullified in the 38th minute when Stepinski equalised with a thumping header.

Cristiano Ronaldo got the first taste of Serie A after much wait and anticipation in Juventus’ hard fought 3-2 victory over Chievo on Saturday. Although the Turin side managed to secure a win, their superstar acquisition had a frustrating outing as he failed to find the net. It was home-grown talent Bernardeschi who rose to the occasion and bailed his side out in Juventus’ opening league encounter.

Juventus were the heavy favourites to claim an overwhelming victory in the match but a spirited Chievo side shellshocked Allegri’s men with a strong challenge. Sami Khedira gave an early lead to Juventus but it was nullified in the 38th minute when Stepinski equalised with a thumping header.

The second half piled more misery on Juventus when Giaccherini converted a penalty in the 56th minute giving a 2-1 lead to Chievo. However, that lead did not last long as Chievo’s Bani scored an own goal equalising the scoreline.

After a flurry of chances at the goal, Juventus just failed to find a breakthrough. It was in the injury time that Bernardeschi scored an emphatic winner off Alex Sandro’s cross.

Despite the thrilling victory, Cristiano Ronaldo was cut a frustrated figure throughout the figure. The Portuguese superstar came agonisingly close to scoring but was unfortunate enough not to find the net. He would like to leave this game behind him and will look forward to the next fixture, next week.

Earlier in the pre-season tour of Juventus, Ronaldo had opened his account in the new white and black stripes, and showed a glimpse of the incredible talent that he brings to the Italian side.

