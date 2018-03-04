Fiorentina captain Davide Astori passed away aged 31 on Sunday, his body was found lifeless in the team hotel ahead of the club's clash with Udinese. The reason behind his mysterious death is yet to be determined and the body has been sent for autopsy. The shocking demise of the Italian has left the Serie A in shock. Astori, a solid centre-back had 12 Italy caps to his name and was playing in the Italian top flight for the past 12 years.

In a tragic incident, Davide Astori the captain of Serie A club Fiorentina breathed his last on Sunday in the club hotel ahead of their clash against Udinese. The Italian centre-back was found dead at the La di Moret Hotel in Udine, where the rest of the team was staying. The 31-year-old was one of the most experienced players in the side and has been appointed as the skipper earlier this season as had enjoyed a formidable stint with the club.

The Italian centre-back had 12 caps for his national team and was in great mental and physical condition before the shocking news of his death. As per the club’s official statement, Astori who would usually show up first for th team’s breakfast was not present at the table which raised suspiciousness regarding his well being and upon checking his room, he was found lying lifeless. His body was taken into custody by the local magistrate for autopsy and the reason behind his mysterious demise is yet to be determined. “Fiorentina are profoundly shaken and forced to announce that their captain Davide Astori has died.For this terrible and delicate situation, and above all out of respect for his family, we appeal to the sensitivity of the media,” said a press release by Fiorentina.

“The boy did not show up for the team’s breakfast at 9:30,” the club’s press officer Arturo Mastronardi recalled. “Usually he was the one who showed up first.”The causes of the incident are not yet known. The magistrate came here and the body was taken to the hospital for the autopsy, that I believe will be done in the day. We have no further details,” he added.

Davide Astori, a veteran defender, had a long-reigning career of 12 years in the Serie A, where he went on to play for several clubs in the league after starting his career with AC Milan in 2006. He was sent on loans to Pizzighettone and Cremonese in his earlier days before making a move to Cagliari, where he established himself as a solid centre-back. He earned his Italy call in 2011 after impressing for Cagliari in the Serie A.

He played for AS Roma on loan for one season, making 24 appearances for the club before making a loan switch to Fiorentina and then making a permanent switch to the club in 2016. In his 58 appearances for the club, Astori scored 3 goals and was promoted as the captain by Stefano Pioli. All Serie A clashes on Sunday were cancelled following Astori’s shocking death which has sent shockwaves across the Fiorentina family. The Italian is survived by his wife Francesca Fioretti, and a two-year-old daughter, Vittoria.

Astori’s national team captain Gianluigi Buffon wrote an emotional letter in his tribute to his former teammate. “I have hardly publicly expressed a thought about a person, because I have always let the beauty and uniqueness of relationships, mutual esteem and affection, not be exploited or disposed off to those who do not have the delicacy to respect certain links. In your case, I feel like I’m making an exception to my rule, because you have a young wife and family members who will be suffering, but especially your little girl, she deserves to know that her dad was a decent person.

A great decent person…. you were the best expression of an ancient, outdated world, in which values such as altruism, elegance, education, and respect for the next, did it as masters. Congratulations really, you were one of the best sports figures I came across,” the 40-year-old legendary goalkeeper posted on Facebook.

The football world was left in shock over the loss of the veteran defender as condolences poured in for the Italian. Paulo Dybala, Ander Hererra and Roberto Mancini all mourned the big loss to Italian football.

La Fiorentina profondamente sconvolta si trova costretta a comunicare che e' scomparso il suo capitano Davide Astori, colto da improvviso malore.

Per la terribile e delicata situazione, e soprattutto per rispetto della sua famiglia si fa appello alla sensibilità di tutti. pic.twitter.com/bFGnkReWEC — ACF Fiorentina (@acffiorentina) March 4, 2018

Sin palabras , DEP Davide Astori — Ander Herrera (@AnderHerrera) March 4, 2018

Ho appreso con immenso dolore quanto accaduto a Davide Astori. Le mie condoglianze alla famiglia e un abbraccio alla Fiorentina! pic.twitter.com/jYc1TFfuSE — Roberto Mancini (@robymancio) March 4, 2018

Senza parole. Riposa in pace Davide Astori pic.twitter.com/mukSojB45l — Paulo Dybala (@PauDybala_JR) March 4, 2018

A man who loved football and who grew up as footballer with us. #ACMilan are shocked by the passing of Davide #Astori. It is with great sadness that we offer our deepest condolences to his family and closed ones and to ACF Fiorentina — AC Milan (@acmilan) March 4, 2018

Everybody at Chelsea Football Club is shocked and saddened at the sudden death of Fiorentina captain Davide Astori. Our thoughts are with his family, friends and team-mates at this time. — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) March 4, 2018

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App