Argentine striker Paulo Dybala inspired defending league champions to another regular 2-0 win against Udinese on Sunday at the Allianz Stadium in the Italian Serie A. The former Palermo striker found the back of the net twice against Massimo Oddo’s side to close the league gap to four points. With Napoli’s encounter against Inter Milan scheduled for Monday, Dybala’s brace helped the Old Lady to momentarily secure the top spot in Serie A league standings. Dybala entered his name on the scoring sheet in the 20th minute with an absolute peach of a goal to shock the visitors.

The 23-year old converted his free-kick effortlessly to give the Turin giants an early lead over 11th placed Udinese. Dybala’s first-half strike was his eighth free-kick goal for the Turin giants. After ending the first half in Juventus’ favour, Dybala was brought back into action in the second half by his Argentine counterpart Gonzalo Higuain. After surprisingly missing his first-half penalty Higuain paid his dues by setting up Dybala for his second goal of the evening. With the win the Bianconeri, who are chasing their seventh consecutive league title registered their 11th successive Serie A win.

In other games, Fiorentina honoured late captain Davide Astori after his shocking demise last Sunday from natural causes. Before the kickoff against Benevento, fans of Fiorentina released White and purple balloons in the jam-packed Artemio Franchi. Players conducted their routine warm-up before the game by wearing Astori’s name and number jersey. A banner of Astori’s name titled “captain forever” was also revealed on the stadium pitch to honour the late captain. In the 13th minute, the game was paused and a message ‘Davide 13’ shined bright at the stands of Artemio Franchi followed by a standing ovation of players, staff and match officials.

