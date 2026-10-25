Serie A: Roma Rally to Draw 3-3 at Napoli as Como Continue Winning Run After Humbling Manchester United

Serie A: AS Roma fought back twice to earn a thrilling 3-3 draw against Napoli in Naples on Saturday (Oct 24), while Como extended their impressive run with a 2-0 victory over Sassuolo. Napoli appeared to be in control after Frank Anguissa’s spectacular overhead kick and Scott McTominay’s first goal put them two goals ahead. However, Roma responded with two goals in four minutes before the sides traded late strikes. The draw extended Roma’s unbeaten Serie A run to 15 matches, dating back to April. Meanwhile, Como climbed to fourth place as Anastasios Douvikas continued his prolific scoring form, and Bologna defeated Cagliari 2-0.

Roma Fight Back Twice to Hold Napoli in Six-Goal Thriller

Napoli looked set for a comfortable victory after Anguissa produced an outstanding overhead kick to open the scoring before McTominay doubled the hosts’ advantage. Roma, however, refused to give up and turned the contest around with two goals in the space of four minutes, scored by Matias Soule and Leonardo Balerdi, to make it 2-2.

Napoli regained the lead when McTominay completed his brace late in the match, putting the hosts in a strong position to secure all three points. Roma delivered another response in the closing stages, with Balerdi heading home an equaliser with just a minute remaining to complete a dramatic 3-3 draw.

Roma could have moved to the top of the standings with a win but had to settle for a point after twice coming from behind. The result took them to 18 points from eight matches, leaving them third in the table, one point behind leaders Inter Milan and Lazio, both of whom had played a game fewer.

Como Beat Sassuolo as Anastasios Douvikas Shines Again

Como continued their strong start to the season by defeating Sassuolo 2-0 at home. Greek striker Anastasios Douvikas scored both goals in the second half, producing two clinical finishes to secure another important victory for Cesc Fabregas’s side.

Douvikas has now scored five goals in his last four matches across all competitions, underlining his growing influence in Como’s attack. The result lifted Como to fourth place with 17 points from eight games, while Sassuolo remained 14th.

Como head coach Cesc Fabregas praised the striker’s development, suggesting that Douvikas was progressing towards becoming a highly important centre-forward for the team. Fabregas also expressed satisfaction with the contribution the player had made since joining the club.

Bologna Secure 2-0 Victory Over Cagliari

Bologna registered a 2-0 away win against Cagliari to claim their second victory of the Serie A season. Defender Nicolo Casale broke the deadlock with his first goal in almost four years, giving the visitors an important advantage.

Federico Bernardeschi then doubled Bologna’s lead to complete the scoring. Bernardeschi acknowledged the difficulty of playing away from home against Cagliari, highlighting his team’s character and improved response in the second half as key factors behind the result.

Serie A Standings: Inter Milan and Lazio Remain Ahead

Roma’s draw against Napoli left them third with 18 points after eight matches, while Como moved into fourth with 17 points. Inter Milan and Lazio remained level on 19 points at the top, having each played one fewer game than Roma. Napoli missed the opportunity to manage their two-goal advantage and take maximum points from the contest.

The latest results added further intrigue to the Serie A title race, with Roma maintaining their lengthy unbeaten run and Como continuing to impress. Bologna also picked up valuable points with their victory over Cagliari as the league campaign progressed.