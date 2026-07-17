Setback For Pakistan Cricket: Mohammad Nawaz Handed ICC Ban After Failing Anti-Doping Test During T20 World Cup 2026

Setback for Pakistan Cricket: Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz has been sanctioned for breaching the ICC Anti-Doping Code after testing positive for a prohibited substance. The International Cricket Council (ICC) confirmed on Friday (July 17) that Nawaz accepted the sanction after the violation was established. The suspension deals a significant blow to the experienced spin-bowling all-rounder, who has represented Pakistan across all three formats of international cricket.

According to the ICC, Nawaz committed an Anti-Doping Rule Violation (ADRV) after a prohibited substance was detected in a sample collected during the testing process. The Pakistan cricketer admitted the violation and accepted the consequences under the ICC’s anti-doping regulations.

Why Has Mohammad Nawaz Been Sanctioned?

The ICC stated that Mohammad Nawaz tested positive for a prohibited substance listed under the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) Prohibited List. The offence falls under Article 2.1 of the ICC Anti-Doping Code, which relates to the presence of a prohibited substance or its metabolites or markers in a player’s sample.

Following the investigation, Nawaz accepted the charge and the applicable sanction. The ICC noted that the player received a reduction in the standard period of ineligibility after establishing that the anti-doping rule violation was not intentional.

How Long Will Mohammad Nawaz Remain Suspended?

The ICC confirmed that Mohammad Nawaz has been handed a three-month period of ineligibility for breaching the ICC Anti-Doping Code. The suspension came into effect from the date specified by the ICC, meaning the Pakistan all-rounder will be unable to participate in any cricket activities sanctioned by the ICC, its Members or National Anti-Doping Organisations during that period.

The suspension is a major setback for both Nawaz and Pakistan cricket, with the experienced left-arm spinner expected to miss several international assignments and domestic competitions before becoming eligible to return to competitive cricket.