Undertaker Retirement 2020, WWE Undertaker Retirement Video: The Undertaker on Monday has announced retirement from WWE on Monday. On his retirement, John Cena has extended his best wishes on Twitter.

Undertaker Retirement 2020, WWE Undertaker Retirement Video: Veteran American wrestler ‘The Undertaker’ has announced his retirement from the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) stating that he no longer had the desire to get back into the ring. A seven-time WWE champion, announced his retirement in the final episode of the WWE Network docuseries ‘The Last Ride’. In the last episode of the series, the veteran says he is at peace with not wrestling again.

The Phenom is famed for his epic feuds with the likes of Shawn Michaels, Kane, The Rock and Triple H.

“I am at a point that this time the cowboy really rides away. Would I come back? I guess time would only tell there. In case of emergency, break glass, you pull out The Undertaker. I would consider it. At this point in my career, I have no desire to get back in the ring,” the Undertaker said in a video posted on the official website of WWE.

You can never appreciate how long the road was until you’ve driven to the end. #TheLastRide @WWENetwork pic.twitter.com/JW3roilt9a — Undertaker (@undertaker) June 21, 2020

For all wrestling fans, the Undertaker has been one of the most iconic names and he enjoys a fan following like no other. Following the news of the Undertaker’s retirement, John Cena also took to Twitter to congratulate the veteran on a remarkable career.

“Every @WWE Superstar looks to make ‘moments.’ From the character, the performance, and non-stop dedication to craft, @Undertaker has done it for over 30 years. Excited to watch the final part of #TheLastRide on @WWENetwork,” Cena tweeted.

Every @WWE Superstar looks to make ‘moments.’ From the character, the performance, and non-stop dedication to craft, @Undertaker has done it for over 30 years. Excited to watch the final part of #TheLastRide on @WWENetwork. https://t.co/eE13NBZQBV — John Cena (@JohnCena) June 21, 2020

The Undertaker, more popularly known as the ‘Deadman’ had a great winning streak in WWE’s showpiece event ‘Wrestlemania’ as he won 25 matches from a total of 27 contested in the event’s history.

He was just defeated by Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns in Wrestlemania. His winning streak had stretched up to 21-0, but it was finally broken by Brock Lesnar.

The Undertaker last contested in this year’s Wrestlemania and he was able to defeat AJ Styles in a ‘Boneyard Match’.

