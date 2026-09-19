Sevilla FC vs Barcelona FC Live Streaming Details: Where to Watch La Liga 2026-27 Clash in India? Check Team News, Prediction And More

Sevilla FC vs Barcelona Live Streaming: The La Liga 2026-27 will head for an international break after the game between Sevilla FC and Barcelona FC on September 20, Sunday. Similar to almost every year, defending champions Barcelona FC are yet again a force to be reckoned with as they are yet to lose even one game after six outings, winning all of them ruthlessly. Hence, they will look to keep that momentum going at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan in Sevilla.

Sevilla, meanwhile, have had a promising season too, sitting fifth in the latest La Liga 2026-27 standings with four wins from six games. Their only defeat of the season so far came to Atletico Madrid at home, losing comprehensively by 3-1. The sole draw came against Espanyol.

Sevilla FC vs Barcelona FC La Liga 2026-27 Match Details

Match: Sevilla FC vs Barcelona FC, Premier League 2026-27

Sevilla FC vs Barcelona FC, Premier League 2026-27 Date: Sunday, September 20, 2026

Sunday, September 20, 2026 Venue: Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan , Sevilla

, Sevilla Kick-off Time: 12:30 AM IST, Sunday, September 20, Sunday

Where to Watch Sevilla FC vs Barcelona FC Live on TV?

There is no television telecast of this match in India.

How to Watch Sevilla FC vs Barcelona FC Live Streaming?

The live streaming of the fixture will be available on FanCode App and website.

Sevilla FC vs Barcelona FC La Liga 2026-27 Team News

Sevilla will have to make do without winger Ruben Vargas and defender Arouna Sangante, with the duo ruled out due to knee and ankle injury, respectively. However, they still boast of the likes of Odysseas Vlachodimos and Kike Salas, while heavy reliance is likely to come on Issac Romero to disrupt the opposition’s rhythm.

For Barcelona, Joan Garcia remains unavailable due to a knee injury, as will the pair of Frenkie de Jong and Roony Bardghij. But Pau Cubarsí, Fermin Lopez and Xavi Espart are expected to return to the starting XI.

Sevilla FC vs Barcelona FC Predicted XIs

Sevilla FC Predicted XI: Odysseas Vlachodimos, Juan Sánchez, Andrés Castrín, Kike Salas, Gabriel Suazo, Lucien Agoumé, Youssouf Fofana, Miguel Sierra, Jon Guridi, Felix Alexandre Felix Correia, Isaac Romero.

Barcelona FC Predicted XI: Wojciech Szczęsny, Eric García, Pau Cubarsí, Gerard Martín, Xavi Espart, Fermín López, Rodri Hernández, Pedro González López, Lamine Yamal, Raphinha, Anthony Gordon.

Sevilla FC vs Barcelona FC Match Prediction

Despite a few key players being doubtful, Barcelona FC look primed to win. While Sevilla FC are capable of throwing some punches, the reigning champions should come out on top.

Prediction: Barcelona FC 2-1 Sevilla FC