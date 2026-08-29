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Home > Sports News > Sevilla vs Atletico Madrid LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch La Liga Match LIVE in UK, USA And India on TV, Laptop, Tab

Sevilla vs Atletico Madrid LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch La Liga Match LIVE in UK, USA And India on TV, Laptop, Tab

Sevilla vs Atletico Madrid LIVE Streaming: Sevilla will look to continue their impressive start to the 2026-27 La Liga season when they welcome Atletico Madrid to the Ramón Sanchez-Pizjuan on Saturday, August 29. Sevilla have won both of their opening matches and currently sit fourth with six points, while Atletico are still searching for their first points after a difficult beginning to the campaign. Here are all the details, including date, kick-off time and where to watch Sevilla vs Atletico Madrid live on TV and online in the UK, USA and India.

Sevilla vs Atlético Madrid LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch La Liga Match LIVE in UK, USA And India on TV, Laptop, Tab
Sevilla vs Atlético Madrid LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch La Liga Match LIVE in UK, USA And India on TV, Laptop, Tab

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Sat 2026-08-29 23:03 IST

Sevilla vs Atletico Madrid LIVE Streaming: Sevilla will look to continue their impressive start to the 2026-27 La Liga season when they welcome Atletico Madrid to the Ramón Sanchez-Pizjuan on Saturday, August 29. Sevilla have won both of their opening matches and currently sit fourth with six points, while Atletico are still searching for their first points after a difficult beginning to the campaign. Here are all the details, including date, kick-off time and where to watch Sevilla vs Atletico Madrid live on TV and online in the UK, USA and India.

Sevilla vs Atletico Madrid La Liga Match Details

  • Match: Sevilla vs Atletico Madrid, La Liga 2026-27
  • Date: Saturday, August 29, 2026
  • Venue: Ramón Sanchez-Pizjuan, Seville, Spain
  • Kick-off Time: 1:00 AM IST (Sunday, August 30) / 8:30 PM Spain Time / 7:30 PM UK Time / 3:30 PM ET

Where to Watch Sevilla vs Atletico Madrid Live on TV in India?

There will be no television broadcast of the Sevilla vs Atletico Madrid La Liga match in India.

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How to Watch Sevilla vs Atletico Madrid Live Streaming in India?

Indian football fans can watch the live streaming of Sevilla vs Atletico Madrid on FanCode. The match is scheduled to begin at 1:00 AM IST on Sunday, August 30.

Where to Watch Sevilla vs Atletico Madrid Live in the UK?

Viewers in the UK can watch Sevilla vs Atletico Madrid live on Premier Sports. The match will also be available to stream on Disney+. Kick-off is scheduled for 8:30 PM UK time on Saturday, August 29.

Where to Watch Sevilla vs Atletico Madrid Live in the USA?

Fans in the United States can watch Sevilla vs Atletico Madrid live on ESPN Deportes and stream the match through ESPN+. The fixture will begin at 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, August 29.

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Sevilla vs Atletico Madrid LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch La Liga Match LIVE in UK, USA And India on TV, Laptop, Tab
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Sevilla vs Atletico Madrid LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch La Liga Match LIVE in UK, USA And India on TV, Laptop, Tab
Sevilla vs Atletico Madrid LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch La Liga Match LIVE in UK, USA And India on TV, Laptop, Tab
Sevilla vs Atletico Madrid LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch La Liga Match LIVE in UK, USA And India on TV, Laptop, Tab
Sevilla vs Atletico Madrid LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch La Liga Match LIVE in UK, USA And India on TV, Laptop, Tab

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